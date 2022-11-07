Increases to general fees and rates
Gananoque council has approved increases to the General Fees and Rates bylaw. This was the first increase since 2016.
The services to receive fee increases include mortgage company tax notices, requests for duplicate certificates/statements of accounts, returned cheques, burial certificates, commissioner for taking oaths/witness and affidavits, and fees associated with marriage licensing and solemnization services.
Outdoor patio policy
Gananoque has amended its outdoor patio policy.
The public works department will consider the addition of another accessible parking space to replace the one that is seasonally covered by an outdoor patio.
Council adopted patio policies in 2020 to implement a means for restaurants to operate during the pandemic by permitting patios on sidewalks and occupying parking spaces.
Staff noted that there are some points that either require clarification or tweaking now that the town has been working with the bylaw for the last two summers. These include policies surrounding the use of public property not on-street, access and entrance points and maintaining pedestrian pathways.
The public works department will consider a permanent relocation of the accessible parking space that has been seasonally used by one of the outdoor patios to maintain consistency for accessible parking space users. Additionally, in terms of fees and adherence to the policy, the fees will be applicable in 2023 and adherence in terms of obstructions, umbrellas and the impediment of traffic will be ongoing.
Rotary Club park proposal
The Rotary Club of Gananoque recently presented its Hal McCarney Park conceptual working draft plan. However, approval for the plan was deferred to the incoming council and staff was directed to seek public input into the design.
On Sept. 30, town staff met with Dieter Hundrieser of the Rotary Club to review the club’s updated refurbishment project proposal.
David Armstrong, the town's manager of public works, Doug Wark, manager of community services and Robert Kennedy, superintendent of parks and facilities, conducted a site visit at the park with Hundrieser to go over the details of the proposal.
Council was informed staff has no concerns with the plans. The refurbishment project would be managed by the Rotary Club with support from town staff where needed. The town would be named as insured.
The club’s plan is to create an improved parking area with a new accessible parking spot with two additional paved parking options. It plans on adding a new rock garden with a sculpture entitled The Fisherman.
A vehicle access barrier would be installed by adding positioned rocks serving as a barrier next to the entrance. Further drainage work and re-grading would be completed along with tree trimming.
Awarding of rink contract
Gananoque council has awarded a contract to Welmar Recreational Products Inc., for the installation of protective netting at the Gord Brown Memorial Outdoor Rink in the amount of $61,910, plus the town's portion of HST.
This will be 100-per-cent funded by a Trillium grant received by the town.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)