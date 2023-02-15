ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP - Armstrong council has heard the outline of a vision to revitalize the Armstrong arena building.
Francois Gauthier attended council's February 8 meeting to present an outline of changes he thinks could make the arena building more viable.
Gauthier is a former Lions Club president and is known for his work on community projects. Most recently he spearheaded the renovation of the former Grocery King to now become a well-received community centre.
The surprising part of Gauthier's suggestion would be to eliminate the ice surface, and renovate the building for other sports. An outdoor skating oval could be created in the baseball field, he suggested.
Councillor Michele Rivard said she wanted more information and Gauthier noted her family uses the ice surface at the arena, and suggested she would be against it. Rivard replied that she does "not hate it," but she would like more information. She agreed that outdoor skating rinks in the district are very popular with children.
"It's almost like the kids prefer being outside," she said.
Gauthier envisions that the building interior could be renovated to accommodate sports such as tennis, badminton, pickle ball and basketball.
He also noted that "old-fashioned roller skates (are) coming in style."
He suggested that the gym area could be moved upstairs into the large hall, and a walking path could be installed in the mezzanine area.
The space currently occupied by the gym could be renovated to provide office spaces which could be rented, he suggested.
Gauthier said the entranceways to the building could be moved to the south side, and outdoor lighting should be enhanced to create better security.
All walls and ceilings should be insulated, he added, saying that improvement would pay for itself.
Public works superintendent Caleb Fotheringham noted the expense of heating a large area, but Gauthier said that it would not be costly if it was done right. He said at the newly renovated Coeur du Village community centre the highest monthly heating bill so far this winter has been $160.
Gauthier emphasized the need to look at alternative uses for the arena building.
"That thing's not being used," he said.
He pointed out that the project becomes more feasible if there is support and interest from the business community and the public.
"I think it would be worth doing our homework on something like this."
"It's something that has been discussed before," Mayor Jean Marc Boileau said, and suggested that the township could try to obtain a grant to do a feasibility study.
Councillor Reynald Rivard said council needs to decide "if we are even interested."
Gauthier asked to be notified if the council decides it is something they would like to look into.