By Jaymie L. White
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
PORT AUX BASQUES — The most recent council meeting took place on Tuesday evening, Jul. 18. Matters discussed included the condition of the sporting facilities, a water issue, and the recent heavy rains.
Sporting facilities
Mayor Brian Button said a basketball court in town needs repairs. The fencing around the 3F basketball court is down. In addition, the area is overgrown, but the weather has been hampering the town when it comes to public space greenery.
“I know when it comes up, everybody wants it cut from every spot, but you just can't get to it. I know we're going through the same thing at my workplace. We can't keep up on top of everything in there because we don't get enough good days to get done," said Button.
Water issue on Regional Street
Town Clerk Nadine Osmond read a letter about water run-off from Brook Street from a resident on Regional Street.
“Due to the runoff of water from Brook Street, an old catchment basin that was installed by the town many years ago in front of my house is not suitable to handle the water flow,” read Osmond. “I'm requesting that town replace it with a larger system that runs to the ocean. This has been an ongoing issue for years, which has flooded my basement numerous times.”
“We don't want to dig up Regional Street if we don't have to,” added Town Manager Leon MacIsaac.
Cox Avenue
Osmond read a letter from a resident on Cox Avenue who is concerned after the recent heavy rainfalls. The letter recapped storm damage due to Fiona, subsequent outfall issues, and the landscape behind the home significantly changing with the sewage outfall being fixed, leaving everything flat and exposing their home to future damage from the next big storm.
"The sewage outfall outside of our home was left open and was not completed until June, the eighth of this year. On July the 12th, into the 13th, we had a significant amount of rainfall and it was noticed on the morning of the 13th that our basement was covered in water. We immediately called the after-hours lines and left messages. My father spoke with Mayor Brian Button, who sent town staff to assess right away. It was noted by my husband that when the contracting company who completed the sewage outfall had dug up our weeping tile, had not fixed it back how it should have been,” stated Osmond.
“On July 14, the town came by and spoke with my husband and told him that they were replacing the pipe and the costs would be covered by the contractor who damaged a weeping tile."
Osmond advised the homeowner to write a detailed letter to council.
"I have concerns with the fact that we've now had two issues due to the damaged sewage outfall outside of our home and that I was not comfortable with submitting any insurance claim as this was no fault of ours and we had only had a claim back in November. If another claim was submitted to our insurance we feel we'll be at risk of not being insured at all."
Council noted that the province was the one who hired the contractor and it seems a rubber stamp was put on its completion, even though the outfalls weren’t completed and no armour stone was placed to protect all the fine gravel around the system.
Council needs to know if the contractor and the province consider the project completed or if there is more to do, and if so when it will be completed.
“If it's not, then okay, you're going to tender for the outfall, whatever. Unless we get the clarification from then we're not going to be any farther ahead,” said Coun. Jim Lane.
“The winter is going to be coming. We're going to be up there and we're going to be in the same situation.”