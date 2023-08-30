An overdue hiker was found dead near the Cascade Falls trailhead following a search of the area Monday (Aug. 28).
Banff RCMP was notified Aug. 27 the overdue hiker was believed to be in the area. During the search, officers located a vehicle belonging to the missing person – a 64-year-old Calgary resident – near the Banff airstrip.
Staff Sgt. Mike Buxton-Carr said a further ground and aerial search was conducted, and the aerial scan led officers to near the Cascade Falls trailhead.
“We’re following up on some clues for the current location of that person and visitor safety is there along with law enforcement from Parks,” said Buxton-Carr while crews were on site.
“Parks Canada was engaged and utilized their visitor safety team to assist in the search,” states an RCMP press release.
The Cascade Falls Trail and parking lot were closed while the search was ongoing, but reopened to the public after a few hours.
The cause of death is not deemed suspicious, according to RCMP.