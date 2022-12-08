There’s one grizzly bear left in the world, and it’s a big one. There’s one man out there – Ben – who has made it his mission to protect him. The trouble is, there are poachers on the hunt, too. It’s a story of survival and of protecting what’s important right up to the possibility of killing or being killed to achieve just that goal.
That’s the premise for Bradley Somer’s new novel Extinction, released last month. It’s a fictional story firmly based in the hard, real news of the day: the reports of the vast loss of biodiversity, species after species becoming endangered or extinct, and the COP15 world conference as the latest global effort to try and counter all that we have done to the planet and its other inhabitants.
Humankind is not immune to the threat of extinction either. After all, all species are connected with each other and with the world.
Somer himself wanted to write this story not just as a parable for our Anthropocenian times. He also found himself inspired to offer an antidote of sorts to the popular and inescapable Marvel movies where superheroes must save the world or the universe time and time again.
“To me, those stories don't have much of an impact, because none of that stuff has actually been imbued with meaning. What I wanted to do here is I wanted to take all of that, and make it as big a story as possible in as small a setting as possible,” he said.
“If you look at it metaphorically, the bear is nature. That's as simple as it is. And Ben is fighting for that.”
Extinction is a gripping read; well-written and well-researched. What the subject matter lacks in escapist fantasy it more than makes up for in offering a rich narrative over the course of a harrowing tale. Is it a thriller? Is it high adventure? Is it speculative fiction or literary fiction?
The best answer is “all of the above.”
The previously published author, whose professional and educational background otherwise is in anthropology and archaeology, simply wanted to write something that asks the question, ‘Even when there’s one last grizzly bear, and there’s no hope that the species will recover, what do we owe it?’
“It's a brutal question, and it's a good question. There are armed guards right now protecting rhino species. There's people dying to protect them,” said Somer.
“What I wanted to do is… a lot of this story has either already happened or it is currently happening, and we're not paying attention because we're distracted by this larger-scale fight for stopping climate change, which is also something you can never do. There's a whole lot to unpack in that story for sure.”
With the futility of Ben’s task ahead of him, the reader might even wonder why he even is bothering with it. His mission is miserable as he is beset with challenging environmental conditions and the sort of up-and-down terrain in elevations that a grizzly would be predisposed to. Even if he succeeds in helping it survive, it has no mate to propel the species.
The reader might also wonder if the author might think that all is already lost with the real world around us.
Somer refutes the suggestion.
“A lot of it's about hope. Even if hope is completely untenable and attainable, do you give up? Realistically, I'm not sitting here doom-saying about the end of the human race and the world. The world is old. It's been here a million billion years, and it's been through this a million billion times as well,” he said.
“What I'm saying there is, for sure, there's hope. We're not at the point of no return. And I don't believe that we will get there. And even if we do, it will just be for humanity. The earth will carry on without us.”