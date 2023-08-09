Hot on the heels of a successful Cars for the Cause fundraiser, the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre is teeing it up with another corporate friend. The third Tee it Up for Kids Tournament will take place Friday, Sept. 1 at the Fairview Mountain Golf Club in Oliver. In addition to the golf, there are chances at some great prizes and auction items, including a $25,000 hole-in-one cheque, TaylorMade golf clubs, $1,000 Adidas gift card and a round of golf with Hockey Hall of Famers Duncan Keith and Scott Niedermayer. Just like past events, there will be a few holes where golfers will get to physically experience what children who get paediatric rehabilitation go through. OSNS staff have put together some unique items to simulate those challenges faced by the kids. The day will begin with some “exciting” pre-teeoff activities and a reception dinner afterwards. All of the money goes to support the work of the centre to help children and families with developmental challenges in the South Okanagan-Similkameen. “Participation in the Tee it Up golf tournament is a fun way to partner with the centre to support paediatric rehabilitation and developmental support services,” said OSNS executive director Heather Miller in a press release. “OSNS makes hard work look like play and builds self confidence while doing it. “OSNS is forever grateful for the generosity of the Okanagan Similkameen community and Fairview Mountain Golf Club.” Fairview general manager Brian McDonald added, “The event continues to build year over year and Fairview Mountain is proud to be a small part of the fundraising efforts which impacts so many lives within the community.” The event has sold out in the past two years and to register a team for this year visit: osns.org/tee-it-up Enquiries on sponsorship opportunities can be sent to teeitup@osns.org.
Teeing it up for OSNS
- Mark Brett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Penticton Herald
