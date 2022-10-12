Established in August 2012, Gifted People Services (GPS), which is a non-profit organization that works with people with developmental disabilities, is celebrating their ten-year milestone with a fundraising gala on Oct. 21.
GPS is the largest Mandarin-based agency in Canada and one of the most diverse, with teachers from 12 countries and offering 16 languages, and provides a full range of services to families with children with developmental disabilities.
“We have served over 900 families since 2012,” said Dianna Jiang, founder of GPS and the mother of a child with autism. Reflecting on the past decade, Jiang said she didn’t expect that what started as a small parents-supporting group could bloom into such a large organization today, with four campuses in Markham, Toronto, Vaughan and Ajax.
Jiang initially wanted to create a platform for parents to share their frustrations and provide free counselling from her own experiences — for instance, on how to apply for government grants. She said that about five years ago, GPS started to have programs like applied behaviour analysis (ABA), intensive behavioural intervention (IBI), music therapy and speech therapy. “Because we realized that for parents, getting money is not the ultimate goal, but how to help and meet the special needs of their children.”
With the help of GPS, many children have made great progress, and some show great talent in painting and playing the piano. These achievements are the biggest rewards for Jiang in the past ten years.
“GPS has accompanied many children from toddlers to older youths. As their needs change, the services we want to provide also need to be further extended,” Jiang said. She is considering setting up day programs and group homes so that grown-ups still have a place to go and not feel left out.
As non-profit organization focused on a relatively small part of the population, Jiang said that GPS receives limited subsidies from the government, which only accounts for 15 per cent of its operating costs; most of the rest of its funding comes from fundraising. “If we want to keep the high-quality but low-cost services, we must rely on the continued support from communities and businesses.”
To make a donation to empower children affected by developmental disabilities and their families, please visit giftedpeople.ca/donate. More information about the 10th anniversary gala is available at giftedpeople.ca.