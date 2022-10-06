The twinning of Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie has been put out to tender.
According to a provincial release last Thursday (Sept. 29), the highway will be paved for an additional 10 kilometres between the city and TWP 700.
The province believes the additional work will take about two years to complete.
Currently, the road is being twinned between the city and the Norbord Wood Panel Plant, which includes 19 km of the highway including the bridge over the Wapiti River. The project also includes LED lighting upgrades and a separate pedestrian bridge over the river.
The new work will include adding a roundabout at TWP 700, grading, paving, a median vehicle inspection station, and a bridge culvert.
“As the Grande Prairie region continues to grow, particularly south of the city, residents have had to deal with higher volumes of industrial and commuter traffic,” said Alberta Minister of Transportation Prasad Panda.
“Twinning Highway 40 will not only improve safety for travellers but will support economic growth and job creation in Grande Prairie and northwestern Alberta.”
Tracy Allard, Grande Prairie MLA, said Hwy. 40 is a crucial driver for the region's economic growth.
The province announced that from Oct. 1 until Oct. 25, motorists on Hwy. 40 can expect delays due to the current construction at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and Hwy 668.
The province says Hwy 40 sees about 4,300 vehicles daily.