If parents are looking for something for their school-age children to do during the summer vacation, Naahii Ridge Public School has an answer.
The Lambton Kent District School Board is running free drop-in Summer Engagement Camps at 32 Chatham-Kent and Lambton County schools for the next nine weeks.
The camp is open to Kindergarten to Grade 5 students and all children in the community, including those from Catholic, Christian, French and private schools.
The first four dates at Naahii Ridge are Tuesdays, July 4, 11 and 18, and Wednesday, July 26, from 9-11 a.m. each day. More dates will be added to the schedule in August.
This is the second year of the summer engagement camp program, as the LKDSB expects larger turnouts this year, thanks to increased promotion.
The camp offers students the opportunity to participate in games, sports and crafts, as the focus is on developing social skills through play-based learning.
Parents/guardians are invited to attend and join their child in the fun activities, or the children can be dropped off and picked up at the end of the two-hour session.
No cost or registration is required, as parents and students can simply show up each day and participate in the activities.
“It’s all drop-in; sign the kids in for recreation, art and play-based fun,” said Chris Moore, LKDSB coordinator for the engagement camps.
There are four camps in the morning and four in the afternoon from Monday to Thursday for the next nine weeks in various elementary schools across Chatham-Kent.
The LKDSB has hired 15 college and university students to form five teams to oversee the camp program at two locations daily.
LKDSB social workers will offer selected topics for discussion and be available to help with individual concerns.
The LKDSB will also offer hearing screenings for all school-age students before the 2023-24 school year.
For the full camp schedule, visit www.lkdsb.net and click on the Summer Engagement Camp icon on the home page.