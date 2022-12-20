(Updated Monday December 12, 2022)
December 8th started out as any other day for the residents of the apartment building located on 4th Avenue in Rosthern, but that was soon to change. At approximately 9 am a call came in to the local RCMP detachment about a fire at the unit. Jason Andres, the current live-in caretaker, later told media that he had been on his way to work when he got the call about the fire. There still has been no word on the cause of the fire. Although the fire was contained to one area of the building, Andres is doubtful that the thick smoke didn’t reach the rest of the units. Andres has said that the property manager along with help from the Town of Rosthern, is working to find homes for the displaced families in Hague and surrounding areas.
The apartment fire that occurred in the Town of Rosthern and claimed one life, was shared by a number of residents on Facebook. One person felt a special link to the building and the people who lived there. Former caretaker, Angel Wall, wrote, “The apartment building that I looked after for six years is currently on fire… Please be praying for the families and that everyone made it out safely. This place holds a spot in my heart.” According to Wall the building was home to 12 families, the current caretaker has stated that there were only 10 families in the building at the time of the fire, and it is of course unknown whether any had tenant’s insurance as that is their private responsibility. Tenant insurance is commonly a requirement of rental units, but as one person commented, if any of the tenants were recipients of Social Assistance, with the creation of the Saskatchewan Income Support program, they likely would not have been able to afford insurance.
Wall added that she was “working on putting together a place to collect donations as we will have 12 families impacted by this” as more information becomes available Wall offered to share. Many people are sharing the concern about where these families will find places to live as there are no other apartment buildings in town and the motel which offered long term rentals also succumbed to fire last year. At this time of year these families may be hard pressed to find accommodations in which to celebrate Christmas.
The Town of Rosthern was quick to spread the news to stay clear of the area while emergency crews tried to deal with the huge fire. Posting on the towns Facebook page as well as emailing town residents with email addresses on file, the town stated there was a temporary road closure involving the portion of 2nd Avenue, 10th Street & 4th Ave. The area was closed today, Thursday, December 8, 2022, and people were asked to please stay away from this area.
The community is understandably in shock both about the fire but also with the news that one resident was confirmed dead. Residents of the building came to each other’s aide in exiting the building, as did the Rosthern Fire and Rescue and the Rosthern RCMP and moved the tenants to a safe location away from the fire. The local EMS provided medical assistance, mainly for smoke inhalation, to those needing it. Donation details have been arranged and at this point physical donations of clothing, furniture or housewares etc. are not being accepted. Gift Card donations can be dropped off at Meadow Rose Floral in Rosthern, Rosthern Bigway Foods, and Palm Hair Co. in Warman. Financial donations can also be made to the Rosthern Apartment Fire Victims Support Fun via the Rosthern Ministerial Association. The Ministerial can accept e-transfers by sending to rosthernministerial@gmail.com and indicate in the memo space “Fire Support”. Cheques can also be made out to the Rosthern Ministerial Association and dropped off at one of the collection points, and again indicate on the memo line that it is for Fire Support. Anyone wishing a charitable donation receipt should be sure to indicate that and provide the Ministerial with your name and address.
The thoughts of Wakaw and area residents are with Rosthern at this time.