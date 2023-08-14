STRATHROY-CARADOC - The Strathroy-Caradoc council made an important decision to seek funding from the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF). This is a federal government initiative aimed at accelerating housing development across Canada and provides an opportunity for the municipality to address its housing challenges and enhance community growth. Councillors directed staff to complete an action plan and submit an application to access the financial support offered by the HAF.
The council voted to move forward with an application for the Housing Accelerator Fund and recognized the potential impact of the fund in facilitating the construction of new housing units and addressing the existing housing shortage in the municipality.
The Housing Accelerator Fund, established through the 2022 Federal Budget, aims to accelerate the supply of housing across Canada. It seeks to drive significant improvements in the speed and efficiency of home approvals and construction processes. The goals of the fund include increasing the number of homes built, fostering the development of whole communities, promoting affordable and inclusive housing options, and building climate-resilient communities.
If successful in obtaining funding from HAF, Strathroy-Caradoc could access financial support ranging from $5 to $9 million. This injection of funds could prove instrumental in advancing many capital projects within the municipality. Potential uses of the grant would include: 1. Expansion / Upgrades to the Strathroy or Mt. Brydges Wastewater Treatment Plant; 2. The urbanization of Parkhouse / Rougham / Falconbridge Road; 3. Downtown Infrastructure Revitalization (Redesign of Front & Frank Streets); 4. Fire Hall Construction; 5. Thorn Drive Extension; 6. Adelaide Road Design (Expansion of Infrastructure for Development in Mt. Brydges); 7. Parkhouse Drive Reconstruction; and more projects.
Following the council's decision, municipal staff, in collaboration with Middlesex County, will work to complete the HAF application. County assistance will help develop housing action plans and collect the information and reports needed for submission.