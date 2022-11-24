The Strathmore Family Centre will be hosting free weekly public skating events for the duration of the 2022-23 season. The first of which, occurred on Nov. 20.
The Sunday public skate events are aimed to encourage recreation, as well as to make it more accessible for local families.
“Community wellness is one of council’s strategic priorities. Working with partners like UFA, who support this programming, benefits families in Strathmore, Wheatland County, and Siksika Nation,” said Mayor Pat Fule. “Free programming is important during times of high inflation. The Town of Strathmore is grateful to UFA for their financial support.”
The free Sunday skating events will take place each week throughout the season, with the exception being on tournament dates at the arena.
“Having a weekly time for skating gives families something to build a schedule around – it can really become a regular event,” said Craig Dilts, manager of the Strathmore Family Centre. “Making it free helps to ensure we’re supporting all families.”
More information about the Sunday public skate days is available at www.strathmore.ca/UFA-skates.