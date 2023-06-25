The city will be part of a federally-funded pilot project to delve deeper into the bin of alternative organic waste diversion.
Using food waste recyclers — in-home pre-treatment appliances — for organic waste diversion, the City of Nelson will receive $395,700 for a pilot project to evaluate the new technology.
Funded through the federal Ministry of Natural Resources and distributed by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the project builds on the first pilot that tested the approach in 151 Nelson homes.
This time, the community project will cast a wider net and expand the use of the appliance — that pre-treats household food waste — to a further 1,100 households.
“This pilot will expand the test in a demographically diverse neighbourhood, including mixed-income households in both multi-unit and single-family homes, and include a community education effort,” noted a press release from the Ministry of Natural Resources.
If the pilot is successful it will position Nelson as one of the first municipalities in the nation to offer pre-treated organics using a pre-treatment appliance, “bringing multiple environmental, economic and social benefits.”
It was noted that a successful demonstration of the program in Nelson could be the springboard for other municipalities across Canada to initiate programs of their own in regard to residential organics diversion.
Go Green
The Green Municipal Fund (GMF) helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster.
Administered through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the GMF uses its “unique mix of funding, resources and training” to give municipalities the tools they need to build resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The GMF is created by a $1.65 billion endowment by the Government of Canada.