New Brunswick’s new jail will be built in the industrial park in Minto, the same community where the public safety minister lives and represents as part of his riding.
Opposition parties immediately denounced Monday’s announcement by Kris Austin, arguing the site selection process was flawed and should have been more transparent.
But the Progressive Conservative cabinet minister said his department didn’t even do the assessment. As is routine, his department came up with the specifications and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure examined the proposals, offering a recommendation.
“The area here in Minto certainly was head and shoulders above based on all the criteria and some of the extras that the other areas simply didn’t have,” Austin said. “I don’t think it’s fair that the area of Minto would be at a disadvantage simply because I’m the MLA and the public safety minister at the same time. What I was looking for from the beginning was a fair and transparent process in relation to site selection, and I think that was done.”
Liberal public safety critic Jacques LeBlanc wasn’t convinced. The jail was originally planned for Fredericton, closer to the courthouse that’s being built downtown, but the Tory government started looking for a new property after residents complained they didn’t want it near their suburban neighbourhood of Lincoln Heights.
The selection criteria for the new jail stated it could be within a 60-minute drive of Fredericton. The Minto Industrial Park is about a 40-minute drive northeast of the capital. LeBlanc said that was too far. Inmates, he noted, would be loaded and transported in vans back and forth for up to 80 minutes and the mileage would be expensive. The carbon footprint would also be larger, he warned.
“Putting a jail in the minister's riding, that’s the perception,” LeBlanc said, before referring to Austin’s previous role as the leader of the upstart party, the People’s Alliance. “Other governments have done this before, I realize that. But for a guy who had always been advocating about being transparent and accountable, now look at what he’s doing. I question the integrity behind the process and the decision.”
In a release, the provincial government said nine communities in the region had expressed interest in housing the jail, but only five submitted applications, including the new municipality of Grand Lake, where the Minto Industrial Park is located.
At stake are more than 100 jobs and the economic activity generated by such a large facility, both in its construction and operation.
Minto went to the top of the list because the property was already owned by the province, it exceeded the minimum 8.8 hectares (22 acres) required, and had a treed buffer that would help isolate the facility from other properties.
There were also few residential properties in the immediate surrounding area, and water and septic services were ready for hookup. As well, it was less than the stipulated 60-minute maximum travel time to Fredericton and had direct access to a main road, Route 10, the province said.
“It looks bad on him to have the jail in his riding when he’s the minister of public safety,” said Green party Leader David Coon. “It’s the same experience we saw with former education minister Dominic Cardy when the new Hanwell school was built in his riding. So the perception is certainly not good.”
Coon is opposed to the construction of the new jail, slated to begin next spring. The Green leader wants the money put into treating mental health and addictions, which he believes would cut down on crime and the demand for jail cells.
“The demand for residential beds in our addictions and rehabilitation centres, of which there are only two in New Brunswick, in Saint John and Campbellton, is overwhelming. They cannot handle the volume. So money needs to go there.”
Austin begs to differ, citing a rising crime rate – over the last decade the Crime Severity Index has gone up 27 per cent, second highest in the country – and the number of inmates in Saint John who are released early with ankle bracelets because the jail in the Port City is often at capacity.
The minister did agree on one opposition point. LeBlanc said there was no way the final price tag for the jail would come in at $42 million, given the high cost of inflation in construction.
“He could be right. That’s one of the areas that no government really knows,” said Austin. “That’s just the reality of our world today, that everything is going up in price. So we have it projected at $42 million, but it could go higher. That’s just the way the economy is working today.”