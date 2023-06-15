The community group Winnipeg Police Cause Harm (WPCH) recently held a workshop where representatives presented information about how to make communities safer with less police presence. Noah Kaldeway, a member of WPCH believes many of the methods are centered around building stronger communities.
“The most effective way to deal with a crisis is to prevent it,” Kaldeway said. “We don't want a crisis to happen, so when you're getting to know your neighbors and building relationships, a stronger community is going to be safer because people trust one another.
“People have community connections to call on [that provide] experience and knowledge to call on that you might not have on your own,” Kaldeway said. “So it avoids things like mental health crises... But it also helps people feel like in the event of a crisis they'll have other people to bring in and say, ‘you don't have to deal with this by yourself.’”
Another approach Kaldeway and WPCH encourage for community building is for people who come from more privileged communities to know what alternatives to calling the police there are in situations where they may usually do so.
Kaldeway and WPCH recommend familiarizing oneself with different phone numbers and community groups anyone can reach out to. Most of these services can be found through 211, Manitoba’s website, or by phoning 211.
When speaking about alternatives to policing as a whole, many of WPCH's standpoint is abolitionist by nature. However, in the meantime, their work attempts to provide community safety alternatives for Winnipeg that, if properly embraced and/or funded, would alleviate some of the strain on the current landscape the police find themselves in. Of course, in WPCH's ideal future the Winnipeg Police wouldn't exist as it does now.
Members of WPCH are also campaigning against the World Police and Fire Games taking place in Winnipeg in late July and early August. With over 8,500 law enforcement officers and firefighters from more than 50 countries, the organization claims the Olympic-style competition will be the biggest sporting event ever held in Manitoba.
However, the games will have a heavy presence in downtown Winnipeg, and will rely heavily on government funding and taxpayer's money, something that WPCH member James Wilt, is not looking forward to.
According to Wilt, estimates show the games will cost 17 million dollars, more than half of which will be provided by public government funding. To Wilt and other Winnipeggers, that 10 million dollars would be more valuable going towards "things that actually benefit Winnipeggers."
Wilt and WPCH also make it clear that they have nothing against firefighters having fun, their issue lies with the law enforcement institutions and the public money being spent.
"Our concerns are with what seems to be the real institutional emphasis on police and these other incarceral organizations," Wilt said. "Just in terms of who is going to be here and who is benefiting from this public funding."
While the organizing body of the games has reached out to WPCH for what they described as an attempt for open dialogue, Wilt says that this approach is more about neutralization rather than genuinely hearing Winnipeggers' concerns with the games.
"We don't really see an opportunity for dialogue," said Wilt. "What we would expect from that is basically an attempt to corral us into less disruptive opposition."