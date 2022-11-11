NORTH PERTH – The council of the Municipality of North Perth received the OPP municipal policing 2023 annual billing statement at its Nov. 7 meeting.
The estimated total policing cost for 2023 is $2,603,609. The 2023 estimated policing cost per property is $409.57, a decrease of $0.03 from 2022.
The year-end adjustments for 2021 have incurred a total cost of $46,797 to be incorporated in the monthly invoice amount. As a result, the 2023 monthly billing amount will be $220,867.
“Although the estimated policing cost per property for 2023 has remained consistent from 2022, the 2023 monthly billing amount has increased by $8,564 per month compared to 2022, mostly due to the increase in properties and 2021 reconciliation.
The main costs that contribute to the estimated policing cost per property is municipal base services and calls for service costs. Other costs include overtime, contract enhancements, court security and prisoner transportation,” stated the report presented to council.
The financial implications of the 2023 monthly billing amount of $220,867 has increased by over $8,000 compared to the 2021 amount.
This change will be reflected in the municipality’s 2023 Police Services Operating Budget.