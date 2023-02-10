One person is dead after a pickup truck hit a mini-excavator parked at the side of the road near Simcoe Thursday night.
Police say a 55-year-old from Otterville died at the scene after their pickup truck crashed into the construction equipment, which was unoccupied.
A second person in the truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was expected to survive.
The crash took place around 10:15 p.m. near Turkey Point Road and McDowell Road East.
The intersection was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.