The annual opportunity to have a do-gooding local recognized for their efforts has returned for another year, with nominations now open for the Tim Jones Community Achievement Award.
Co-presented by North Shore Rescue and the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, the Tim Jones Community Achievement Award is given each year to someone who has made a notable contribution to the North Shore community.
The 2022 iteration saw North Vancouver mountaineer and community leader Jay MacArthur take home the award, a local who was applauded for his countless contributions to the sporting sphere. In previous years, local conservationists and philanthropists have all been dubbed winners.
This award itself is an ode to the late Tim Jones, a North Vancouverite who was a paramedic and the longtime team leader for North Shore Rescue.
Nominations are open to the public until Feb. 6 next year, with the winner due to be announced at an opening night event for the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival on Feb. 24.
The festival, now in its 26th year, is an 11-day celebration of winter sports, with more than 50 films dedicated to skiing, snowboarding and other snow-centric activities.
Alongside hosting the Tim Jones Community Achievement Award, the festival is also offering a number of grants, including the VIMFF Coast Mountain Adventure Grant, a $3,000 prize to local adventurers who have exploratory and human powered objectives in the Coast Mountains of the Pacific North West, and the VIMFF Adventure Film Grant, $10,000 worth of funding for filmmakers looking to craft their own adventure film.
Those looking to nominate a notable community member are advised to write a letter, 500 to 700 words, explaining their nominee’s impact on the community, and submit it online alongside pictures, video links and other supporting materials.
All nominations must be submitted through VIMFF’s website.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
