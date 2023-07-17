West Vancouver’s Capilano Reserve Park was pulsating with life this weekend, as First Nations dancers donning vivid regalia came together to dance and celebrate their culture.
Hosted by the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation), the annual three-day event attracted performers from across the province and from far flung areas of North America.
Prizes were given as dancers in their separate categories – Elders, women, men and children – performed, while the crowds comprised locals and visitors.
All attendees – Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike – were encouraged by MC Ray Thunderbird to take to the floor and dance among their neighbours.
Across the weekend a plethora of stores selling traditional clothing, homeware, jewelry and instruments sat alongside booths and food trucks serving up First Nations fare, from bannock to a salmon barbecue.
