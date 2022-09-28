This year marks the one hundredth anniversary of the annual Fire Prevention Week campaign. The theme for this year’s campaign, which runs from October 9 to 15, is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
The Niverville Fire and Emergency Services team want to remind residents about the crucial importance of drawing up a family escape plan and practicing it regularly with the entire family.
“A home escape plan should show two ways out of sleeping areas,” says fire chief Keith Bueckert. “This provides options on what to do if smoke or heat blocks your egress.”
As well, he adds, families should decide in advance on a specific meet-up point on the property, well away from the dangers of fire and smoke. It’s at this point where the 911 call should be made.
Bueckert says that having this kind of emergency plan in place is more important than ever before.
“Today, fires burn hotter and faster than 30 years ago due to construction materials and home furnishings materials changing,” explains Bueckert. “From the time a smoke alarm sounds, you may only have two minutes to exit your house. And never return into a burning building.”
Equally important is regular testing of smoke alarms to make sure they are working. Bueckert says that smoke alarms should be located just outside of all sleeping areas, but many homeowners are opting to place them inside bedrooms, too.
He recommends familiarizing kids with the sound of the household smoke alarm so they’ll recognize it in an emergency.
As well, he suggests fire drills should occasionally take place when the kids are already sleeping. According to studies, children react differently to smoke alarms at night than they will during waking hours.
Several events are being planned in preparation for Fire Prevention Week. Fire and emergency services crew will soon be paying a special visit to students at the Niverville Elementary School and sending home materials for families to peruse.
Children will have an opportunity to enter contests and win prizes. Details can be found in the fire prevention materials.
On October 11, residents are invited to the Niverville Fire Hall for an open house from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring along one non-perishable item for donation to the Niverville Helping Hands foodbank.