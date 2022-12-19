A North Kent councillor has pulled her motion proposing to drop the remainder of a municipal employee vaccination policy.
During the latest council meeting, Counc. Rhonda Jubenville had planned to request council end the remainder of a policy introduced more than a year ago, which required all municipal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing.
However, as of December 7, Chatham-Kent’s executive management team had already made the changes.
The rules for staff were already suspended this year for existing employees but remained in place for new municipal hires. Council voted to suspend the vaccination and testing policy for councillors and committee members on December 5.
The vaccination and testing policy were initially approved in October 2021.
“I will be pulling my motion,” said Jubenville. “Since my motion is now considered moved, I will be presenting a new motion to reflect the current employee hiring policy excluding COVID vaccines as a condition of a requirement for employment with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.”
The latest motion is asking for a cooperative approach to any similar rules potentially impacting municipal employees.
Jubenville requested any further vaccination policies be “decided upon collaboratively between Chatham-Kent council and the Chatham-Kent executive management team through consultation and majority agreement, through dialogue and council votes.”
The next council meeting is scheduled for January 16, 2023.