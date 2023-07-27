The term “economic development” is one that people often have a vague conception of, but if asked to explain it, struggle to put it into words. As we share the news of “Walk”-aw Days it becomes a part of economic development in the community. To further clarify what it is and how and why it's important, this reporter talked with Dwane Burke, Recreation & Community Development Manager with the Town of Wakaw. Burke’s position was created by the Town to fill the need to have a designated person to look at not only the recreational development of the community but also to look at ways to grow and develop the community. For recreational growth to occur there needs to be economic and community growth. For economic growth, there needs to be community and recreational development and growth. For community growth, there needs to be economic and recreational growth. The three areas are so interconnected and interwoven, that it is hard to separate each into its own little box, thus the multi-faceted position,
Economic development means different things to different people. On a broad scale, anything a community does to foster and create a healthy economy can fall under the umbrella definition of economic development. Three approaches used to enhance local economic development are business retention and expansion through enhancing existing businesses, business expansion through attracting new businesses, and business creation through encouraging the growth and development of new businesses. Economic development is more than a jobs program, it’s an investment in growing the local economy and enhancing the prosperity and quality of life for all residents.
“Walk”-aw Days is one small part of the whole economic development effort of the Town in the pursuit of its economic development goals. Economic Development involves programs, policies, or activities that seek to improve the economic well-being and quality of life for a community. Each individual community has its own unique opportunities, challenges, and priorities, and it is a combination of several different activities, urban planning, and infrastructure development that make up community development. Any activity, event, or gathering where people interact and engage with each other within a community where services are offered or consumed is in essence part of community development.
However, one vital piece of that interconnected puzzle hinges on those outside of the town’s administrative office, the community. Community engagement is what keeps those other pieces of the puzzle linked together. Community engagement sees all stakeholders participating in identifying needs and engaging to find potential solutions: residents, businesses, and administration. Apathy is the antithesis of community engagement and as such it can also herald the demise of economic development. “Walk”-aw Days is all about supporting and promoting local businesses, drawing people off their respective couches, and showing up to engage with each other and local businesses. The third installment of “Walk”-aw Day was not what some local business owners had hoped, with extra foot traffic slow to non-existent in some cases. Whether due to timing, weather, or something else altogether it can be discouraging to everyone who was involved.
The main aim of economic development is to improve the standards of living, so with that in mind, the Council of the Town of Wakaw has established some economic development goals. Firstly, they have reached out to neighbouring rural and urban municipalities, One Arrow First Nation, and Metis Nation-Saskatchewan to work toward developing relationships that are supportive of the community and economic development. As well the town began engagement with a regional marketing effort being launched through the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce which hopes to develop a partnership between businesses and interests within a one-hour radius of the city.
A second goal is the Revitalization of the Wakaw Business District (First Street South) which starts with the below-ground infrastructure (sewer, water) and then will look at roads, curbs, and sidewalks as well as other potential above-ground amenities. To this end the Town has contracted the engineering and consulting firm of Catterall & Wright, as per the minutes of the November 14, 2022, Town of Wakaw Regular Council Meeting, to begin with, the inspection of the ‘below ground’ infrastructure. The senior engineers within this well-known and highly respected company each have 37 to 40 years of experience in civil engineering. They will be doing surveys and completing the examination of 1st Street S from Railway Ave to 2nd Ave “for future planning and improvements”. Other goals, in no particular order, include supporting further childcare services, narrowing the housing restrictions the town currently faces, attracting a hotel developer/investor to have a hotel built, and attracting a large-scale employer in the form of a manufacturer, micro-producer, or something to increase local employment opportunities.
Local economic development combines economic development activities, urban planning, infrastructure development, and social development activities to improve living and working conditions within a community. It encompasses a range of disciplines, all with the goal of building up the earning and spending capacity of a local area to improve its future and the quality of life for all. If a community remains stoically in the same old box with the same way of doing things and the same old thinking, it will always have the same old results and stay in that same old box. With that in mind, Sagehill Community Futures is launching a webinar series in September. On September 21, 2023, an hour-and-a-half event titled, “Are we Economic Development Ready?” may well and truly be worth registering for. The event is free and could provide useful insight for local businesses and individuals. The webinar is led by Shelley Thoen-Chaykoski owner of TC Consulting in Foam Lake, SK. Thoen-Chaykoski also happens to be the Mayor of Foam Lake, so she knows the struggle from two different perspectives.
Economic development and community development should be an area of interest for everyone in a community. They are key factors in what makes an economy flourish. They are what will help a community to grow by enticing new businesses and new residents to establish themselves. Entrepreneurs create new employment by developing new goods and services, which eventually accelerates community economic growth and standard of living. Their role in economic development is indispensable. Business growth in any capacity increases tax revenue for municipal administration and therefore the development of local infrastructure results from the increased business presence in the area. However, the community needs to do its part. The best ideas and the best plans are only as good and as successful as those they aim to help deem them to be.