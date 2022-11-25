The Thornbury Beaver Valley Lions Club is looking for some new members.
Membership in the local service club has shrunk to 13 and the club is looking to invigorate and grow its membership in 2023. The club is planning a membership drive in the new year.
“The Lions Club has been performing community services in this area for 38 years,” said club member Tom Kennedy. “During those years we have raised funds and redistributed to local and international initiatives more than an estimated $430,000 through numerous fun fundraising projects and activities.”
The local Lions Club was chartered in June of 1984 and holds a number of community fundraising events including: the annual duck race, the annual Christmas tree sale, local bingo and lotteries and food and beverage and bar services.
“We need new fresh ideas and leaders with vision and stamina. Are you looking to give back to your community? Are you ready for the challenge?” said Kennedy.
A membership in the club is $75 per year for an individual or $110 per year for a family of three. The club meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month from September to June. Kennedy said meetings rarely last longer than a couple of hours. The club has its “Lions Den” in the boardroom at the Marsh Street Centre in Clarksburg.
Lions Club International is the world’s largest community service club with 1.4 million members in over 140 countries. Following the mottos of “We Serve” and “Together We Can,” Lions Clubs provide physical and financial assistance to many causes around the world.
The local club’s legacy projects include:
Over the past year, the club was active in the community with a number of events and initiatives.
In July 2022, the club hosted Rural Environment day in and around Clarksburg and Thornbury. The event was an education, awareness and activity day involving environmental issues. Six speakers were involved and 80-90 people attended.
In August 2022, the club hosted the annual duck draw at Lions Park in Clarksburg. More than 150 people attended and the event included assistance from local firefighters. The event raised more than $4,000.
In September 2022, the club hosted the Wildwood Festival in Kimberley on the 100-acre Wildschool property. This was another environmental education and awareness event and more than 200 people attended.
In October 2022, the club helped complete the Lions Gazebo renovation in Lions Park in Clarksburg.
Throughout the year the club made a number of donations to important community groups including: the special Olympics, the Beaver River Watershed Initiative, the Black History Museum, Lions Quest, Eastern provinces disaster fund, Branch 281 Legion poppy fund, the pediatric oncology department and Wildschool.
Those who are interested in becoming a member can contact the Lions Club at bvlions@hotmail.com or through the club’s website here.