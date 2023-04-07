April is National Poetry Month and for the educational component of our meeting, the PRRC welcomed Cooper Skjeie (/shay/). Skjeie is a poet, educator, and consultant of mixed Métis and Norwegian/German ancestry. He has kinship ties to the Métis communities of Duck Lake, Fish Creek, Prince Albert, Portage la Prairie, and St. Ambroise. An MFA candidate at the UBC School of Creative Writing, he is a graduate of the Saskatchewan Urban Native Teacher Education Program (B.Ed ’18) and an alumnus of the Banff Centre’s Emerging Writers’ Intensive and Sage Hill Poetry Course. In 2023, he was one of 75 nominees celebrated in the SK-Arts 75th Anniversary campaign. His poetry has won or been shortlisted for numerous awards, including most recently the Open Season Awards and the Ralph Gustafson Prize for his poem “The Rage of My Ancestors”. His poems appear in Grain Magazine, PRISM International, and Prairie Fire, among others. He grew up in Saskatoon and continues to live there with his partner and children.
Cooper Skjeie is the Decolonial Initiatives & Indigenous Programming Consultant with Poetry in Voice. Poetry in Voice/Les voix de la poésie is a registered Canadian charity that is “striving to become the essential resource for teaching and learning poetry in Canada — and beyond.” The programs and projects of Poetry in Voice are written and delivered by renowned Canadian poets who connect contemporary poetry directly with students. Their goal is to provide educators with exceptional free programs with engaging content in English and French, to “inspire their students to read, recite, and write poetry.” To do this, they have available anthologies of classic and contemporary poetry in both English and French, French and English comprehensive teaching materials, a student poetry journal called Voices, along with student recitation competitions, where over $75,000 in travel and prizes are awarded annually.
As a writer whose primary genre is poetry, it’s not everyone who would be familiar with his work, as almost any high school literature teacher will confirm, poetry can be a hard sell to students. Skjeie said he didn’t start getting interested in poetry until midway through his undergraduate degree and then turned to it during a time of grief and turbulence, uncertainty, and ultimately transition. Literature, he shared, was always something he could turn to. His first poems were largely about the grief he was processing at the time, and it still resonates through his poetry. Poetry was at first only a way to heal. However, after he received funding that allowed him to focus on his poetry, Skjeie took a leave of absence from his teaching position and delved into writing.
So, what is the function of poetry in the world? Often poetry is seen as a salve, a healing or release mechanism to help the writer find comfort, but it is so much more than just healing and self-expression, poetry also has social and political aspects. Poetry is storytelling, a mode of a concise form of storytelling. A poem is an action that will propel another action. When a writer is creating, they don’t necessarily know what is going to come out, that is not to say that there is no intentionality, but the poem can take on a life of its own and if the writer has something that needs saying it is going to come through in what is written. A challenge for all poets, all writers, is creating an action goal for the work, to turn it into a lived practice. It is impossible to separate oneself from one’s own history, and Skjeie has, through his poetry, reclaimed his Métis identity, and with it the history of colonialism and the connectedness of his own lived experiences. Within the community of BIPOC writers (black, Indigenous and people of colour), there is a call to build a better world, to give testimony to the history, to bear witness to this testimony, to enter into these moments of vulnerability without creating shame or guilt. This is done through intentionality. Intentionality is being mindful of one’s audience with the words chosen, the images evoked, and the themes explored. Difficult truths and hard topics can be tackled by choosing with care the language utilized. Tackling those difficult truths, the painful stories that need to be told cannot be done by one voice. In this process, Skjeie states that he is not a single poet, but a part of a constellation of voices where no one voice is better than another, no lived experience more or less valid than another.
Throughout his presentation, Skjeie shared the names of books and authors that he recommended and this piece by Samantha Nock seemed to summarize what he is doing with his poetry.
Too often we think that the act of listening is equal to the act of witnessing. Listening is passive. We can listen, …, while making to-do lists in our heads, thinking of what we are going to have for dinner, or what we are going to say next. When we witness a story, we are not only present physically, but emotionally and spiritually, to hold this story in our hearts. When someone tells us their story, that story becomes a part of us. When you witness someone’s story, be it a comedy or a tragedy, you are carrying a part of that person with you now. You have entered a very specific and powerful relationship that exists between the storyteller and the witness.
…We have to carry each other, and more importantly, we have to carry and protect each other’s stories. (Being Witness: The Importance of Protecting Indigenous Women’s Stories)
Some other recommendations include: This Wound is a World by Billy Ray Belcourt and Islands of Decolonial Love by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson were two works that he read that “lit a fire” in him and which he strongly recommends. Other recommended readings include Living on the Land: Indigenous Women’s Understanding of Place, Nathalie Kermoal and Isabel Altamirano-Jiménez; Whereas, by Oglala Lakota poet, Layli Long Soldier (includes the poem “38”) and Dionne Brand’s work. Dionne Brand is one of Canada’s most accomplished poets. She is known for her experimental poetry, which challenges assumptions of gender identity, sexuality and race. Skjeie shared her quote: You can’t make a living out of poetry, but out of poetry you can make a life.
During the business part of the monthly meeting, the members present discussed the path forward. How does this Reconciliation Circle maintain its vitality? Are we moving forward? Are we walking forward in line with our Vision Statement? The pandemic shut down everything except our opportunities to learn, but learning in isolation, or learning without action does nothing to bring about change. We must continue to challenge ourselves to move forward to a better relationship between all people, even if those movements seem to be mere baby steps, and encourage others to join us on the journey, but how do we do this? Learning and leading in learning are responsibilities not to be taken lightly. There are many layers to reconciliation, but perhaps the most important part of reconciliation is clearly seeing where you are on the spectrum and accepting that the change we will see from the baby steps of today, won’t be evident until the tomorrows of our grandchildren.