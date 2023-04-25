Cobden -- Whitewater Region Township council will be recommending some changes to Renfrew County’s Official Plan (OP) aiming to better serve anticipated future development needs in the Cobden community.
The change will involve removing the Village Community designation on a parcel of land of approximately 40 hectares on the southwest side of Cobden and changing it to Rural, while removing the Rural designation on two parcels of land totaling approximately the same area on the southeast side of the village and replacing it with the Village Community designation.
The first-named parcel is bounded on two sides by Astrolabe Road and Behm Line, and extends southwest almost to Cobden Road. The other two parcels front on Astrolabe Road in the area of the fair grounds and extend southeast from there. All of these affected lands have been historically used for farming. The goal of this change is to better accommodate future residential development.
Further, an almost 11-hectare parcel of land running from Astrolabe Road along Highway 17 will be designated Village Community Exception to only permit employment uses. This property has also been used for farming.
The recommendation flows out of a December 2020 growth study report which projected anticipated residential and employment requirements for the next 20 years. The study also identified and analyzed the lands, uses, and growth with the township’s other settlement areas including Beachburg, Westmeath, LaPasse, Foresters Falls, and Haley Station. No changes to the settlement area boundaries are proposed for those communities.
Council approved the recommendation following a public meeting to receive comments on the proposed changes held as part of its regular April 19 meeting. While 20-plus residents attended and several spoke, there was very little comment relevant to the proposed changes. Concerns expressed were mainly about the municipal planning process.
Donna Burns identified herself as a vice-president of the Ontario Landowners’ Association and underscored her credibility by noting this organization has been granted intervener status by the Supreme Court of Canada, based on the research and material the group has shared.
“You don’t get that kind of recognition lightly,” she said.
She added the information they provide regarding property rights comes from the legislation.
“We don’t make it up,” she said. “Lawyers are coming to us for information, as well as provincial politicians.”
She criticized the timing and location of the meeting, which fell over the supper hour and was held in the council chamber in which her group took up most of the capacity for visitors’ space.
“The message this gives to the public is that you don’t want them there,” she said.
She accused Council of not researching legislation, including treaty rights, adequately.
“You make bylaws; you have to read all the acts to make sure you make bylaws that are lawful,” she said.
Ms. Burns asked if the subject lands have been acquired by the municipality and disputed Council’s authority to make decisions applying to land it does not own.
“No, it is privately owned,” responded CAO Ivan Burton. “The Official Plan has been adopted by the (Renfrew) County. The reality is that this Official Plan is not the only one in Ontario. “Official Plans exist in all the different communities across Ontario,” he continued. “You see the City of Ottawa expanding boundaries, changing designations, all the time. This is the same thing, but on a smaller scope or scale. The province establishes policies in the provincial policy statement, a document which stems from the Planning Act which establishes that communities should have sufficient available land for employment and/or residential growth for the next 20 years.
“The growth study was prepared to ensure that Whitewater Region has sufficient lands within our 20-year forecast for that growth,” Mr. Burton said. “This all stems from the Planning Act. It’s not just here that this is happening. There are re-designations taking place all over the province and they’re not being contested other than appeals to the tribunal on planning merits, but the legal nature of this is not being contested.”
Owners in Favour
Councillor Chris Olmstead commented he knows both owners of the land in question very well and both are very much in favour of this redesignation.
Councillor Mark Bell sought confirmation the owners of the subject land have been consulted with.
“This has been going on for a long time; I think since June last year?” he asked.
Planner Alex Benzie said a lot of consultation with the owners has occurred.
“They were certainly consulted at the time (of the study) about the potential changes, and they were consulted again during the first round of public consultation,” she said.
The first public meeting into the proposed changes was held in June of 2022.
Coun. Bell asked if the township has any designated use for the subject properties at this time, or if this is just a rezoning to allow for future development should anyone come forward with a proposal.
Ms. Benzie responded two of the parcels are owned by Bonnechere Excavating Inc. (BEI) and there is already a high-level concept plan in existence as part of a subdivision application.
Coun. Bell pointed out Mrs. Burns had referred to Section 25 of the Planning Act.
“I just had a quick read through it – I’m not a lawyer or an expert on the Planning Act by any stretch of the imagination – but in a quick read-through it speaks of the acquisition of land just in accordance with the provisions of the plan,” he said. “I don’t see in there where it explicitly states that the township has to own that land in order to be designated or incorporated into the village plan for whatever reason. Nothing speaks to that specifically.
“But have we worked with any legal experts that are experts on the plan to know that that is correct, that we have to own that land in order to redesignate it or incorporate it into the village or re-zone it for whatever reason?” he asked. “As you say we’re only making a recommendation, but if we make a recommendation that is unlawful, that is obviously an issue.”
Mayor Neil Nicholson said a legal opinion on this was sought and obtained at the county level last year and suggested it could be circulated to council members.
Coun. Bell said he would like to see opinion before council makes a recommendation “just to be sure we’re going about this in the right way. But if the landowners are on board, I don’t see the issue.”
Councillor Connie Tabbert asked how the Rural designation differs from Agriculture.
Ms. Benzie clarified this amendment is speaking to designation in the Official Plan, not zoning in the Zoning Bylaw, and while some of the land is being used for agriculture at this time, it has not been identified as prime agricultural land which would be required for the Agriculture designation under the Official Plan.
“The Agriculture designation is prime agricultural land,” said Ms. Benzie. “So, it has the best soil and we have been advised at the provincial level, and I think that we respect as a community, that we want to preserve that as agricultural land. There are a lot of restrictions on development on land designated Agriculture; in fact, it’s very difficult to develop on land designated Agriculture. In the Rural, where soil has been identified as not quite as good, you can still do farming there, but there are variety of uses you can do in a Rural designation, so it’s more flexible.”
Another member of the public who availed himself of the opportunity to address council did speak to the potential community impact of the amendment. Doug Shields expressed concern about increased traffic along Astrolabe Road, where he resides, particularly in view of the fact there are no sidewalks.
“Are we going to be informed about the traffic going down Astrolabe Road, and are we going to have input?” he asked.
Mayor Nicholson commended Mr. Shields for “great feedback.”
“With growth and development comes more traffic, and we have to be sure the community remains safe for people,” he said.
CAO Burton recalled a presentation made to council last fall by another Astrolabe Road resident regarding traffic. He said Hea recent traffic study confirmed the intersection of Astrolabe Road and Highway 17 can support the first phase of the proposed subdivision which involves 40 to 45 units. Beyond the first phase the traffic assessment will have to be revised.
“Certainly, beyond the first phase, there will be traffic impacts on Astrolabe and John Street, and they will be assessed.”
He added in a recent development charges study Astrolabe Road has been identified as a road that needs improvement.
“When the time comes that these improvements are done, the residents of Astrolabe Road will be communicated with how do we develop this road into a complete street with sidewalks, boulevards, and the likes,” he said. “I don’t have a timeline on that, whether its two years or five years or whatever. Certainly it has been identified as a road that needs improvement because of growth.”
Mayor Nicholson mentioned the previous delegation focusing on the current safety of the road.
“We’re taking steps with the OPP around that,” he said.
The motion to support Official Plan Amendment No. 34 to expand and adjust a settlement area of the Township of Whitewater Region, being the Village of Cobden was carried.