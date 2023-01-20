BROCKTON – The problem has been brewing for 40 years, and in the making for a few thousand more. Erosion in the area of Valleyside Drive, Walkerton has reached the point where doing nothing is no longer an option.
Members of Brockton council heard a presentation on Jan. 10 by B.M. Ross and Associates Ltd. on the study that’s underway on Saugeen riverbank erosion. Also attending the presentation by Kelly Vader, senior environmental planner, and Steve Jackson, were several residents of Valleyside Drive.
The problem isn’t the fact that the Saugeen River is trying to forge a new path north of its present course where it winds through Walkerton, and is slowly but surely eating away at the 100-foot bluffs along the north riverbank. The problem is a municipal council from 40 years ago that allowed a developer to build houses on top of the bluffs without first stabilizing the slope. Erosion has progressed to the point where houses are, or will be, in jeopardy.
An environmental assessment was launched in 2020; the presentation provided an update on its progress, with options for action. Next steps include selecting an option and getting appropriate approvals.
Jackson began with what he called “erosion 101.” He provided a brief explanation of the processes at work that are causing erosion – the river current, overland water and groundwater seepage.
“The largest is the river,” he said, noting that it’s not consistent year to year but is affected by weather events.
As the river eats away at the bank (toe erosion) and the entire slope becomes steepened, eventually the top of the bank erodes to stabilize itself.
The report presented by Vader and Jackson included a statement about the rate of erosion – 0.5 metres per year, based on historical reports and a review of aerial photos back as far as the 1970s.
Jackson referred to the 1987 geotechnical assessment completed by Golder Associates at the request of Saugeen Conservation. Golder was retained in 2021 to update its recommendations made in the original report.
The same recommendations were still valid, according to the report presented at the council meeting.
One option is to cut into the slope and regrade it by filling.
A second is to realign the river to the south and regrade the slope by filling.
A third is to realign the river and regrade by both filling and cutting.
The fourth is to protect the toe of the slope and leave the bank as it is.
The remaining option is to do nothing.
Jackson explained that stabilizing the slope would actually “cause less impact to downstream areas” than allowing it to erode and put debris and silt in the water.
Whatever option is selected has a cost attached. The report stated construction access is difficult due to the steep bank and river; access from the top would be very expensive, while access from the west would mean removing trees, leaving access from the east as the preferred route.
The estimated cost of regrading the slope by cutting is $7,820,000. Costs of options requiring realigning the river are at least that amount. The estimated cost of protecting the toe of the slope but leaving the bank, would be $3,100,000.
Vader said, “We’re nearing the end of the Class EA.”
The recommended alternative is the fourth one, involving protecting the toe and leaving the slope as it is. As stated in the report, “It is the most cost-effective solution that addresses the problem.” It also minimizes the impact to adjacent properties, and results in fewer impacts to both the water and species habitat.
Council voted to support the recommendation as the preferred alternative.
Coun. Carl Kuhnke commented that a lesson he learned long ago was, “Never try to realign a river – I would never support that.”
Clerk Fiona Hamilton said there’ll be ample opportunity for further comment.
Following a review period, during which agencies, Indigenous communities and adjacent property owners will be consulted, council will confirm its selection of the preferred alternative.
After the final report, the Class EA process can be completed, the final engineering design completed, and tendering can take place.
One resident of the Valleyside area, Mike Weber, said, “I’m glad council is fixing it.”
Council went into closed session to seek legal advice on erosion recommendations before returning to open session to complete the remainder of the meeting.