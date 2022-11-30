The biggest project of the last term, in Stone’s estimation, was developing the new Shoreline Preservation Bylaw. The new legislation takes a step further than the Shoreline Tree Preservation Bylaw, he said.
“That goes a little bit beyond the existing tree preservation bylaw insofar as it deal with more terrestrial alteration of the shorelines,” he said.
The bylaw will come into effect on April 1, 2023, and will prohibit or regulate the destruction or injuring of trees and native vegetation. It will prohibit or regulate the placing or dumping of fill, the removal of topsoil, the alteration of the grade of land on county shoreline properties.
The applicable shoreline area is 20 metres from the high-water mark of lakes, rivers, and wetlands.
Planning Department staff spent much of the fall presenting the new bylaw to councils of the four townships.
Dysart et al deferred the county's delegation request pending a legal review of the bylaw. The other three municipalities are proceeding with adoptions of their delegation bylaws.
Stone said staff will provide council with a detailed status report on this project in the near future. The primary purpose of that report will be to receive direction from this council on its priorities with respect to moving forward on this project.
“We’re not making any assumptions as a staff with regards to that, and we would like your direction,” he said.
-30-