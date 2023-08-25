FORMOSA – After a successful summer competing in track and field as part of the Saugeen Track and Field team, Billie and Harley Martin of Formosa are looking forward to building on that success back at their respective universities.
Billie is entering her fourth year in physical education at DePaul University in Chicago; Harley is attending the University of Windsor, where she’s entering her second year in kinesiology. Both are graduates of Sacred Heart High School in Walkerton.
Billie, who competes at the women’s open level in weight throw for the indoor season and hammer throw for the outdoor season, finished the summer on a high note. She said she has “a good feeling” about the indoor and outdoor seasons back at school.
It’s been a good year for Billie. She started the indoor season at school with confidence, and “got better and better,” earning a gold medal on a personal best at the Big East Indoor Championship.
The outdoor season started off slower, she said, and never really got the momentum she’d hoped for. She earned a silver at the Big East Outdoor Championship, saying personal bests eluded even the winner.
After a week off, she started the summer season with Saugeen Track and Field. Things started off slowly, but quickly took a positive turn for Billie, who got silver on a personal best at the provincials at York University in Toronto. At the nationals in Langley, B. C., Billie earned a personal best and just missed out by one on qualifying for the finals.
“I’m happy I worked my way up to the top nine in Canada,” she said.
Billie said she finished the summer with “a different perspective on how to do competitions; I can take that back to school!” She said she has high expectations for this school year’s indoor and outdoor seasons.
Harley, who competes in both weight throw and shot put at the under 20 level, said she had a “good indoor season, with personal bests at every meet.”
“At OUA (Ontario University Athletics), I got third in weight throw and seventh or eighth in shot put,” she said.
At the nationals in Saskatoon, she said she entered the competition seeded 12th but finished seventh with a personal best, beating her previous best by over a metre and a half. She was named the University of Windsor athletic department’s rookie of the year.
With Saugeen Track and Field, she competes in hammer and shot put. This summer saw her switch from three turns to four. She said she “got in a bit of a rut,” but earned second place in the provincials.
“Two weeks before nationals, I changed my entry, which helped a lot,” Harley said.
She achieved an over two-metre personal best and got third.
“It was a good way to end the season.”
She, too, is returning to school with confidence about the coming season.
Both Billie and Harley enjoy competing in track and field.
“It’s a very small world,” Billie said, adding that unlike other sports like hockey, they’re often competing beside Olympic athletes.
Saugeen Track and Field Club is based in Port Elgin. Established in 1982, it has become one of Canada’s top-ranked track and field clubs, having produced three Olympians, a Rhodes Scholar, and two world championship medalists. The club’s athletes have won over 100 national championship medals and over 1,800 provincial titles. For more information, see saugeentrackandfieldclub.com.