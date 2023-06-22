Food security in the north has never been more pressing, and the federal government moved to remedy the situation by funding a number of projects that will help ensure that security, the minister in charge announced.
Northern Affairs minister Daniel Vandal announced the government has invested $1.5 million into five research projects that hope to ensure perpetuity of food for Canada’s northern populations for generations to come.
“Everyone should have access to affordable and healthy food, no matter where they live,” Vandal said.
The funded projects include ‘Nothing About Us, Without Us: Exploring the Current and Potential Impact of the Nutrition North Subsidy through Community-Based Criteria,’ by Kiikenomaga Kikenjigewen Employment and Training Services; ‘Food for Everyone in Sambaa K’e, NWT,’ by Sambaa K’e First Nation; ‘NAN Homeland Foods and Food Systems Study: 2023 – 2024,’ by Nishnawbe Aski Nation; ‘Understanding Food Affordability and Security in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region: An Assessment of the Retail Food Environment and Consumer Agency,’ by Universite Laval in collaboration with the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation; and ‘Learning about Indigenous Concepts Relevant to Food Security Intervention in Northern Communities,’ by the Governing Council of the University of Toronto in collaboration with Taloyoak, Nunavut, and Whati, Northwest Territories.
The projects are being funded by Nutrition North Canada’s (NNC) new Food Security Research Grant to conduct research on food access inequality and food security in NNC eligible communities.
The five projects are the first to receive funding, since the grant official launch in August 2022.
Vandal said the Indigenous-led research projects are solutions by the north, for the north.
“Through this Indigenous-led research, the federal government will build its knowledge base and continue to work in partnership with Indigenous governments, organizations, and communities to seek made-in-the-North solutions that work towards achieving food security.”
In August of last year, the federal government announced it would invest $143.4 million over two years in order to expand NNC’s ability to help eligible northern and isolated communities address local food security priorities. That investment included the grants handed out last week.