ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP - Municipal and library staff have now moved back into the office and library at 35 10th Street East in Earlton.
The building had been closed for renovations throughout the winter.
Doors re-opened at the newly renovated building on March 27.
Since November 28, the municipal staff have been working out of a temporarily rented building at 115 10th Street East.
The Armstrong Township Public Library, located downstairs in the municipal building, had been closed through the winter.
There had been hope that the library could reopen earlier but that did not prove possible.
The Temiskaming Municipal Services Association also rents an office in the building.
All the lighting in the building has been changed, and new ceilings have been installed upstairs and downstairs.
The municipal offices have been relocated to the left side of the building, the council chamber has been moved to the right side and has been expanded to provide more space for people when the room is in use. It will also provide an opportunity for more distancing between people to combat the spread of COVID and other possible health concerns.
Mayor Jean Marc Boileau said the renovations also included a change to the heating system, with the installation of two new furnaces, and an engineered heating, ventilation and air conditioning system "to provide proper ventilation to the building upstairs and downstairs."
An accessible washroom has also been installed, and both the municipal office area and the library are also wheelchair accessible. There is a lift, which was already present in the building, to assist people in moving from floor to floor.
The total cost of the building renovation was $485,000, which matched the quote.
Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program COVID stream funding of $100,000 has been provided toward the project, and the remainder will be financed by the municipality.
The municipal office complex computers, server and records retention system also have been updated through the Municipal Modernization Intake Program 3, which provided 100 per cent funding. The new computer modernization will allow the digitization of all present and past files.
A new server, new computers and scanners at each desk will allow the township staff to move their records into a digitized system.
Boileau commented that past records have been stored "in boxes that were here, there and everywhere. We want to scan all that and put it away."
Township chief administrative officer Dan Thibeault said the township staff will begin with the newer files and then start going through the older ones, "making them searchable and preserving them."
Thibeault added that the computer system upgrades will allow all municipal buildings, including the public works building, the fire hall, and the arena, to be tied together for better communications and access to files and records.
Boileau said the improvements to the municipal building "is a 20 or 30 year investment in our township as far as running the township."