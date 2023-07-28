An iconic Canadian artist delivered a lecture in Caledon recently.
On July 19, Headwaters Arts hosted its annual general meeting (AGM) at the Alton Mill Arts Centre in Alton. The local non-profit, whose mission is to promote development and appreciation of the arts in the Headwaters region, brought in Canadian artist Charles Pachter as its guest speaker for the meeting.
Pachter is a painter, printmaker, sculptor, designer, and historian. During his speech to a crowd of 35, he discussed his career in the arts from the 1960s to the present day.
Pachter is well known for his pop images, perhaps the most famous of which is a painting of Queen Elizabeth II riding a moose.
Susan Powell, Communications Lead for Headwaters Arts, said Pachter celebrates Canada’s cultural heritage with wit and whimsy.
Powell explained that Pachter, now 81, is not slowing down at all. She said he continues to support art, history, and architecture in Toronto and the surrounding areas. He’s also continuing to be successful in the arts as one of his acrylic barn paintings recently sold for nearly $80,000.
Pachter once met Queen Elizabeth II in 2017, and was asked about his conversation with her at the AGM.
"I said, 'Your Majesty, 43 years ago I painted you as the Queen of Canada seated side saddle on a moose, and thanks to you, I have made a living all these years’,” said Pachter.
He said the former Queen smiled and said “How amusing!”
Pachter is a member of the Order of Canada and Order of Ontario, among many other honours.
Margi Taylor, Acting President of Headwaters Arts, said the non-profit was incredibly happy to have Pachter take the time to come out for the AGM.
“He truly is one of Canada’s greatest artists,” said Taylor.
On the business side of things, a 2022 wrap-up report was also presented at the AGM alongside plans for 2023.
The report began by noting Headwaters Arts is in a strong financial position and was able to deliver on its mandates in 2021 and 2022.
Former board member Marion Plaunt was thanked for her “amazing contribution, hard work in obtaining sponsors, and commitment” while she was on the board. Two new board members were also added at the recent AGM.
In the report period, Headwaters Arts presented six open member art shows and three member-proposal art shows which resulted in approximately $40,000 in sales for local artists.
Looking forward to the future, Headwaters Arts has applied for an over $14,000 grant to help host one of its flagship events: the 2023 Fall Festival Juried Art Show & Sale. It will feature a jurors' walk, artists and artisans market, live concert, and authors afternoon.
The AGM report notes that membership in Headwaters Arts is growing, as well as the number of submissions for its monthly member shows.
Headwaters Arts now has 168 members and counting.
For more information on Headwaters Arts, those interested can visit headwatersarts.org.