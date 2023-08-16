ST. MARY’S – A local man’s efforts to raise awareness of LGBTQ issues in St. Mary’s, following a Facebook comment by a municipal councillor that some felt was homophobic, has received unqualified support from Central Nova MP Sean Fraser.
“To the extent that I can help facilitate continued efforts to make our communities more inclusive, I would be more than happy to have the conversation as to how I can play a role,” Fraser told The Journal in an interview last week. “I know a lot of people who struggled with their sexual orientation growing up, and who didn't necessarily feel at home.”
Fraser was responding to questions about a dinner and drag event organized by New Glasgow and Wine Harbour-based real estate agent Jake Chisholm at Beanie’s Bistro in Sherbrooke on July 25.
The show’s encore announcement prompted Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s Councillor Everett Baker (District 7) to post online that he would no longer enter the establishment, but not why. He was subsequently censured by his fellow councillors for the comment and apologized to Beanie’s owner Tammie Vautour and its “staff and customers.”
In its official statement on the incident released July 27, council declared that it “supports any business conducting lawful events, including Beanie’s Bistro dinner and drag event, and does not support discrimination according to sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.”
In interviews with The Journal earlier this month, Chisholm said that he was still calling for Baker’s resignation, demanding that council implement “mandatory sensitivity training” for all staff and elected members, and officially declare June as pride month in the municipality. He is also seeking “sit-downs” with both Fraser and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow to secure their support and further discuss the matter.
“We’re not giving up,” he vowed. “The conversation is still continuing.”
Said Fraser last week: “I would be happy to sit down with Jake. I’ve known him for years. He has done extraordinary work to advocate for the LGBTQ community in Pictou County; starting Jake and Sean’s Big Gay affair, a local drag show that was selling out crowds in Pictou County and was really doing good work to build a more inclusive community.”
Chisholm was not available for further comment by press time.