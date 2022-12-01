A second strike this month by the Canadian Union of Public Employees’ education workers was averted late on Nov. 20 when it was announced that they had come to a tentative agreement with the Ontario government. The results of the ratification vote on the agreement by the education workers is expected on Dec. 6. CUPE’s Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Mark Hancock, CUPE’s national president, and Candace Rennick, CUPE’s national secretary-treasurer, comment on this tentative agreement.
The first strike this year by CUPE’s education workers was prompted by the Ford government’s passage of Bill 28, which tried to negate the workers’ right to strike and impose a four-year contract on them that they deemed unfair and that fell short of what they were looking for, not only for them but for Ontario’s students. Despite the passage of this bill, the education workers went on strike Nov. 4, even though it was now illegal to do so, and being subject to onerous fines. It was only when the Ford government promised to repeal Bill 28, did they come back to the classroom and resume negotiations with the province. Those negotiations seemed to falter by Nov. 16, when the education workers signalled a five-day strike warning, but by Nov. 20, both parties had come to a tentative agreement, averting a strike that could have started the following day.
Hugh Pouliot, CUPE’s English language media contact, said they had no further comment on Nov. 23, but did refer The Bancroft Times to a media release issued on Nov. 22 by CUPE’s OSBCU central bargaining committee, saying that on that day, the presidents of all 67 CUPE locals whose members are Ontario frontline education workers met and adopted a resolution to confirm plans for conducting a ratification vote.
“The 55,000 frontline education workers across the province will vote online from Thursday, November 24 until Monday, December 5 to decide whether or not to ratify the tentative agreement that their central bargaining committee reached with the Council of Trustees’ Associations and the Ford government on November 20. The results of the ratification vote are expected to be released on Tuesday, December 6. To allow members time to review and process the details of this tentative agreement, we will not be commenting further until the ratification vote results are released,” they said in the release.
Grace Lee, with the office of Education Minister Stephen Lecce, had no further comment as of Nov. 23, but referred The Bancroft Times to a statement that Minister Lecce made on the day the tentative agreement was reached, Nov. 20. He started by saying that throughout the negotiations, his government’s focus has always been keeping students in the classroom without disruption.
“I am pleased to formally announce that the Crown, the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the school board trustee associations have reached a tentative agreement that keeps schools open so that kids can stay in class. I know this is welcome news to all students, parents and workers alike, who now have the certainty they’ve been looking for. This is not a win for governments or education unions, it’s a win for Ontario families who finally have piece of mind knowing their children will remain in the classroom. After two and a half years of unprecedented disruptions, nothing matters more than stability in our schools. We are pleased to have reached a deal today that will make sure kids are in class catching up on their learning,” he said in his release.
On Nov. 22, Hancock and Rennick issued the following statement congratulating Ontario education workers on reaching a tentative agreement after a difficult round of bargaining with the Province of Ontario and the Council of Trustees’ Association, and that while they didn’t get all that they were looking for, they should be proud of the result, considering the passage of the since repealed Bill 28 and the government’s imposition of a four year contract on the workers, which was about half of what they were able to negotiate with this new tentative agreement.
“The OSBCU bargaining committee was able to achieve a breakthrough wage settlement, after more than a decade of legislated wage restraint. The agreed wage increases of $1 per hour in each year of a four-year collective agreement will result in wage increases of 3.59 per cent on average across your bargaining unit, or roughly 14.4 per cent compounded over four years. For the lowest paid workers in the education sector, the flat rate of $1 per hour, per year, amounts to more: 4.2 per cent each year of 16.8 per cent compounded over four years. The bargaining of a flat rate increase itself is an achievement, one that helps lift the wages of the lowest paid workers in a way that bargaining straight percentage increases does not. Additionally, your bargaining committee secured funding to ensure consistency in the benefits trust, pushed off concessions on sick leave and achieved status quo on job security provisions,” they said in the release.
Hancock and Rennick also noted that the bargaining committee also secured repayment for the two strike days the education workers were forced to undertake because of the passage of Bill 28, which tried to deny them their Charter of Rights and Freedoms enshrined bargaining rights. They said that while the workers were not able to achieve all they sought in this round of negotiations, namely funding for additional much needed services, they recommend that they accept this tentative agreement.
“Your fight for better services in public education will continue in the political and community arena, thanks to the tremendous mobilizing efforts of the OSBCU,” they said in the release. “We are very proud of what has been achieved here, in one of the toughest rounds of negotiations in the country this year.”