The 'We Make Milton' project, an essential initiative in shaping the future of Milton, has taken a significant stride forward as the Council endorses policy directions for the "Working in Milton" theme. The decisions made during the July 17, 2023, meeting will be pivotal in influencing land-use choices that impact the town's future employment landscape.
The 'Working in Milton' topic papers explore various policy options to achieve the following objectives:
Protection of Employment Base: Ensuring the safeguarding of existing and future employment opportunities.
Attracting Diverse Industries: Accommodating and attracting a spectrum of industries and businesses.
Promoting Employment Growth: Fostering flexibility and adaptability to sustain future employment growth.
Addressing Environmental Concerns: Tackling climate change, greenhouse gas emissions, and air quality challenges.
Intensifying employment in strategic areas: Encouraging employment intensification in mixed-use and strategic growth zones.
Supporting Rural Employment: Strengthening support for existing and future employment in rural areas.
Developing these policy directions was an inclusive process incorporating input from the community, stakeholders and guidance from provincial, regional, and local legislation. Furthermore, they are grounded in current planning best practices.
The 'We Make Milton' project aims to engage on various growth-related topics, including 'Growing in Milton,' later this year, as part of the new Official Plan project. In 2021, the Milton Council embraced the forward-looking land-use vision for the Official Plan, "Milton 2051: Choice Shapes Us." This vision envisions a diverse and innovative community in 2051, offering numerous options for how people live, work, move, and grow.
Mayor Gord Krantz of the Town of Milton expressed his satisfaction with aligning the Council's vision for the town and the endorsed policy directions for the "Working in Milton" topics. He emphasized the significance of these decisions in maintaining Milton's status as a fantastic place to work, live, and play as the town continues to grow into a Place of Possibility.