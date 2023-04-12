Wheatland County council passed its 2023 Operating budget of $46,319,246 and its Capital budget of $25,351,448 during the regular Tuesday, April 4 council meeting.
Council were also presented three variations of the Operating budget, which showed municipal tax portion increases ranging from 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent; although the base budget was unchanged, the various increases to the municipal tax portion did have impacts on net transfers from reserves, and the amount of tax revenue.
“As was brought up at the (Thursday, March 30 Committee of the Whole) meeting, these budgets being brought forward represent a 2.5 per cent, three per cent, and 3.5 per cent municipal tax (portion) increase,” explained manager of Financial Services Joel Chiasson during the meeting.
Council previously made recommended changes to the final Capital budget during the Committee of the Whole meeting, resulting in a net decrease of $37,800. This was due to some projects, including the Public Works Yard Master Plan and Rosebud Wells Decommissioning valued at $100,000 and $12,000 respectively moved from the Capital budget to the Operating budget. Council also approved the Goldfinch raw water supply project valued at $250,000 and the $40,000 purchase of a tractor and swing arm mower.
The Capital budget outlines various projects and equipment purchases for 2023 to 2027.
This includes $1,081,208 for fire services, including annual self contained breathing apparatus replacements, and the purchase of equipment for the Carseland and Wheatland West fire halls totalling over $1 million; $6.39 million has also been allocated for paved road work and maintenance; some $5.5 million has also been allocated for the purchase of Capital equipment assets which includes $375,000 for the purchase of five half-ton pickups and $450,000 for a Class 8 plow truck with sander.
Nearly $2.6 million is anticipated by the County in provincial grant funding to support Capital projects, with the remainder of the budget being supported through the anticipated $700,000 sale of capital asset equipment, and unrestricted and designated reserve funding.
While the Capital budget was approved unanimously by council, the three proposed tax rates for the Operating budget resulted in lengthy discussions.
Division 6 Councillor Glenn Koester initially moved to adopt the 3.5 per cent tax rate. This would result in some $4.2 million being transferred to reserves and some $6.7 million transferred from reserves.
However, the motion was defeated in a vote with five opposed and two in support of the increase. During discussions following the vote it was noted there was some opposition to the 3.5 per cent municipal tax portion increase due to the financial pressures and challenges already being faced by ratepayers stemming from inflation and the rising cost of living.
Although the increase would result in a reduced transfer from reserves of some $287,000, several council members felt it prudent to maintain a low tax rate to help residents, especially as it was noted overall assessments were up some nine per cent, which would already put some pressure and impacts onto ratepayers.
Reeve Amber Link shared she was “trying to take a long term, big picture view” and expressed there were some potential investors interested in developing in the County, and maintaining a low tax rate could “demonstrate (the County’s) commitment to fiscal prudence.”
Some council members noted they would be supportive of a three per cent increase, but felt they could not support a 3.5 per cent increase.
Division 4 Councillor Tom Ikert moved to approve the 2023 Operating budget with a 2.5 per cent municipal tax increase; the motion was supported in a vote of five in favour and two opposed.