Not one but two Kanehsata’kehró:non got bit by the modelling bug recently with a debut show at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
Joëlle Perron-Thibodeau and Brianna Etienne were chosen by Kahnawa’kehró:non Karoniénhawe Diabo to help represent her fashion line, She Holds the Sky Designs, at the Scotiabank Women Initiative fashion show on March 30.
“It’s just really nice to see that specifically Mohawk artists are being recognized on a bigger scale,” said Diabo.
The event was held in association with the exhibition “Paral(elles): A History of Women in Design” at the museum. The significance of the venue, a historic Montreal institution, was not lost on Diabo.
“I think it’s great that they’re reaching out to the actual artists and the actual people that do these things and bring them to the museum, and to have it on a scale like this. I think it’s bringing a fresher, newer standard to these museums,” she said, noting that these institutions have historically relied on hoarding Indigenous artefacts.
As a designer who emphasizes Kanien’kehá:ka cultural elements in her creations, Diabo prizes authenticity in those who showcase her clothing, even when it does not come with an abundance of modelling experience.
“This is really who I’m making my clothing for,” she said. “I like to see people in my community wearing my clothing, and who better to model it than people I know personally?”
Perron-Thibodeau and Etienne are clients of She Holds the Sky Designs, so they were already familiar with the brand, but modelling was a new experience for both of them.
“(Etienne) came out to our casting call, and we’re like ‘Who is she?’” said Diabo. “She’s so beautiful and she’s just very sweet. I think she’s going to do really well in our upcoming shows.”
Etienne had been hesitant to audition, fearing she would not be chosen, but her mother and her mother’s friend convinced her to give it a try.
“I’m very happy that I decided to try out, and I hope to do many more shows in the future,” Etienne said.
She was ecstatic to learn she had been chosen to represent She Holds the Sky Designs in front of hundreds of people.
“It was an experience that not a lot of people have, and I’m excited to work with her again,” said Etienne.
“I think it helped me learn to try new things even if I’m nervous or don’t believe in myself, because I really enjoyed myself.”
Perron-Thibodeau similarly saw the audition posted on Instagram and decided to step outside of her comfort zone and go for it.
“I’ve always loved fashion,” said Perron-Thibodeau, an Indigenous rights lawyer by trade. “When I was in high school, I often went out with my friends, and we were just taking pictures with crazy outfits,” she said.
Perron-Thibodeau appreciated the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of her mother, Josée Perron, who did some modelling in the 1980s.
“I wasn’t looking to be a model. I wasn’t really looking for this kind of activity or hobby, but since it came for me, I just gave it a try,” said Perron-Thibodeau.
“It was really exciting. I didn’t feel too much pressure. (Diabo) was so kind to us. She told us to have fun, and she just wanted us to enjoy ourselves, so it definitely helped.”
While her mother acknowledges that her daughter’s pursuits of law and modelling have a lot of differences, she believes Perron-Thibodeau’s motivation is common to both interests.
“What she’s doing presently, it’s all around the culture, so I’m not surprised that she’s doing an Indigenous fashion show,” said Perron.