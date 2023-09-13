Twelve outstanding individuals from the local arts and culture scene have been selected as the 2023 class of inductees to the prestigious "Heroes Wall of Fame." This recognition, sponsored by Waste Connections Canada and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent's Forward Together grant program, celebrates those who have made significant contributions to the region's vibrant arts and cultural landscape.
Established last year, the Heroes Wall of Fame is proudly hosted at the Chatham Cultural Centre. It is managed by the Chatham Kent Arts & Culture Network (CKACN), a community arts council formed in January 2021 to support Chatham Kent's arts and cultural sector.
CKACN Chair Dan White expressed his enthusiasm for this year's inductees: "After our successful inaugural year, we are thrilled to announce our second class of 12 outstanding individuals who will grace the Heroes Wall of Fame. This wall pays tribute to those individuals or groups, past and present, who have not only excelled in their chosen field or artistic practice but have also left an indelible mark on Chatham-Kent and beyond. These inductees deserve our recognition for their unwavering passion, the acclaim they've garnered, and the sense of community pride they've fostered."
The annual induction ceremony will honour individuals in six categories: visual arts, performing arts, music, dance, literary arts, and cultural builders.
The 2023 Class of Inductees Includes:
Visual Arts
Performing Arts
Music
Dance
Literary Arts
Cultural Builders
James Snyder, Chair of the Wall of Fame committee, acknowledged the challenging task of selecting this year's inductees, saying, "These inductees were chosen from the nominations provided by citizens and the oversight committee, and, as it was last year, final selections were difficult. There are many worthy candidates to bring forward for recognition in future years."
Each inductee will have a plaque permanently displayed at the Chatham Cultural Centre, be featured on the "virtual wall" on the CKACN website, and receive recognition during an Induction Ceremony at the Chatham Armoury (44 William St. N.) on October 11 at 7:00 p.m.