Volunteers in the Woodstock and Hartland areas will begin clinics on Thursday, March 9, to help area residents with modest incomes and simple tax situations ensure they correctly file tax returns.
Jocelyn Keirstead, one of the local volunteers with the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP), said she and others would host four clinics at the St. James United Church in Woodstock. The clinics are scheduled for March 9, 22, April 6 and 20 between 1 and 4 p.m.
She said the volunteers would also complete tax returns virtually over the phone. She said that the L.P. Fisher Library in Woodstock and Dr. Walter Chestnut Library in Hartland offer drop-off services for qualifying residents’ tax information, allowing her and other volunteers to serve clients over the phone.
Keirstead said Woodstock-area clients can contact volunteers at (506) 323-0343 or (506) 328-5162 or in Hartland at (506) 276-4604.
She said the goal of the long-running program, delivered in partnership with the Canada Revenue Agency since 1971, is to ensure local people of modest income apply for tax credits and benefits available to them.
“You may be eligible to take advantage of the income tax assistance program if you have a modest income and a simple tax situation,” said Keirstead.
To be eligible for the CVITP, individuals must have a modest income and a simple tax situation.
Eligible groups include:
— Adults 65 years and older.
— Housing-insecure individuals.
— Indigenous Peoples.
— Modest-income individuals.
— Newcomers.
— Persons with disabilities and students.
While the definition of modest income could change slightly by region, the chart below provides a general breakdown of qualifying family income. The household includes individuals, couples and dependents.
— One person - $35,000
— Two persons - $45,000
— Three persons - $47,500
— Four persons - $50,000
— Five persons - $52,500
— More than five persons - $52,500, plus $2,500 for each additional person
Simple tax situation includes people with no income or income through employment, pension, benefits — such as Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security, disability insurance, employment insurance or social assistance — Registered Retirement Savings Plans, scholarships, fellowships, bursaries or grants, and interest of under $1,000.