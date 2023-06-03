Learning about plants lets your knowledge “grow” in terms of the environment, and with this, you can pass that knowledge on to future generations. This is what Keepers of the Seasons strongly believe in.
Darcy Fisher, the councillor of Akisqnuk, and his wife, Jenny Fisher, own the Keepers of the Seasons. It’s an Indigenous-owned business specializing in different types of ecological knowledge. They are both ethnobotanists, so they know the usage of Indigenous native plants. They started their business back in 2020, offering knowledge on land stewardship, ethnobotany, naturalization of ancestral foods, safe land usage, healthy forestry, and much more. Visit https://keepersoftheseasonsllc.com/ for more information about the business.
The Fishers explain why they built the business.
"[We want to] transmit our traditional knowledge because it was a gift — not only to [ourselves] but to our people. We want to share it," Fisher said. "We honour all generations by being able to gift it to our children and gift it to our young people.”
On May 13 they held a gathering to teach ethnobotany. This time, they partnered up with Ktunaxa Nation.
"We explained that Indigenous ecological knowledge teaches us about our connection to all living things," Darcy said. "We canoed from Canal Flats onto Lot 48 and provided some facilitations for plant identification. We also provided individual wellness and personal development for young people."
Darcy said they did a lot more things, and it feels incredible to do this kind of work.
"Being back out on the land with a nation partnership was exciting, and it was almost like a homecoming," Darcy noted. "It's always a great teaching moment and it's also a humbling experience."
The Fishers hope to have more of these kinds of gatherings in the future with the partnership of Ktunaxa Nation.
"It's very inspiring for us to keep moving forward but also hopeful for us — for young people who want to pick up that knowledge. That's a nation." Darcy explained.
He and Jenny are also currently working on an ethnobotany book that includes their personal family stories of different plants.
"Keep these places as beautiful as they were when you first visited them,” said Darcy.
The event in May was held at Columbia Lake Provincial Park. He described the gathering as "powerful, especially when that same knowledge is going to be given to [their] daughter, and the other children in the future."
For more information, visit: https://www.ktunaxa.org/