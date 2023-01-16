As two COVID-19 outbreaks at Chatham-Kent’s hospital are now declared over, a new outbreak has been declared.
According to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, seven cases of health-care acquired COVID-19 have been identified in the Complex Continuing Care Unit, located on the fourth floor of the hospital’s Chatham site.
As a result, Chatham-Kent Public Health declared an outbreak in the unit on Jan. 9.
An outbreak also remains in effect in the Rehabilitation Unit at the Chatham site.
The two other COVID-19 outbreaks in the hospital’s Medicine A and B units, which were declared on Dec. 30, 2022, have now been declared over.
However, there were also three new outbreaks reported, including the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance rehabilitation unit, Hudson Manor in Tlibury and Blenheim Community Village.
A total of 54 new cases of the virus were reported in the municipality, which is the highest weekly average in more than a month. The daily average of new cases sits at eight new cases.
“The hospital remains a safe place to receive care,” CKHA said in a news release. “If you are experiencing an emergent acute care need, please do not hesitate to dial 911 or visit your nearest emergency department.”
The hospital said several additional initiatives had been implemented in response to the outbreaks, which will remain in place until public health rescinds the outbreak order.
Meanwhile, Public health officials are reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in Chatham-Kent over the past week. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Chatham-Kent to 96.
Since the pandemic began nearly three years ago, Chatham-Kent has had 10,807 confirmed cases. However, local health officials say the number of lab-confirmed cases is an underestimate of the true burden of COVID-19 infection in Chatham-Kent.