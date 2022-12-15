With just two weeks to go until the big day, North Vancouver, West Vancouver and beyond is playing host to a never-ending stream of festive goings on to ensure spirits are high and locals are merry. We've rounded up the best of those to make time for this week, from family-friendly theatre productions to showstopping light displays, and an art show and local market thrown in for good measure.
For the full list of events worthy of adding to the diary between Dec. 12 - 18, see below.
Canyon Lights
Those still yet to experience the dazzling Canyon Lights at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park should lock in a visit, stat, for there is no better way to get into the Christmas spirit during these final festive weeks. Guests can take a stroll through the "Arc de Lumina" light tunnel on the park's Cliffwalk, wander the Treetops Adventure Walk and shop at the holiday store until late January.
On until Jan. 23, Canyon Lights. For more information and tickets, visit the park's website.
The Nutcracker
With the chance to support some local talent — West Vancouver, Mulgrave School student Poppie Jenke shares the role of Clara — and with it being a fine opportunity to amp up the Christmas spirit, Goh Ballet's variation of The Nutcracker makes for a mid December no-brainer calendar addition. The production, returning for five live performances at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, will run across four days from Thursday.
Dec. 15 - 18, Queen Elizabeth Theatre. For times and tickets, visit the theatre's website.
Anonymous Art Show
Over 350 local artists have created 738 original artworks for North Vancouver Art’s annual festive fundraiser, with the CityScape Community ArtSpace overhauled and decorated with hundreds of small, captivating 8” x 8” canvases until Saturday. The festival, which opened in November, supports the local art community - 50 per cent proceeds go towards North Van Arts’ programs and projects.
On until Dec. 17, Cityscape Community Artspace. For more information visit the North Van Arts webpage.
KGMS Junior Choir
On Tuesday, Grade 7 students from Kenneth Gordon Maplewood School will be raising festive spirits by raising their voices, for the first time since the pandemic. The bundled up lot will host the merry afternoon of outdoor carolling at Edgemont Village, from 1 p.m.
Dec. 13, Edgemont Village.
Holiday Snack and Chat
The North Shore’s most cherished drag queen is spreading joy and understanding this week with 'snack and chats' Tuesdays and Thursdays, informal talks hosted by Mrs. Claus’s cousin - aka Conni Smudge. The diva even has a direct line Santa, so little ones can fire their burning questions and Christmas wish lists to the big man himself.
Dec. 13, 15 and 20, Pride Parklet. For further event details visit the Vancouver's North Shore.
Peak of Christmas
The closest thing to the North Pole in Vancouver, Grouse Mountain's annual Peak of Christmas event combines lashings of snow, twinkling lights, real reindeer and the opportunity to take to the ice on a 8,000 square foot skating pond. This season also marks the arrival of a few new festive additions, like a large lit reindeer.
On until Jan. 2, Grouse Mountain. To purchase tickets in advance, visit the event's webpage.
Meet The Makers
Still trying to squeeze in some last minute Christmas shopping? For one day only, the Museum of North Vancouver will be hosting a bustling market choc-full with wares from local artisans. Jewellery, pottery, print and textiles, wood and ceramics and an arra of baked goods will all be on offer, making stocking filler buying a breeze.
Dec. 17, MONOVA. For more information on the event, visit the museum's website.
Dundarave Festival of Lights
How many lights events is too many lights events? Should you still wish to subject yourself to more dazzling displays after scaling the bridges and cliff walks of Canyon lights, or if you're looking for a free alternative, The Forest of Miracles has trees decked out to the nines along the West Vancouver waterfront, from Dundarave Beach eastward to Millennium Park and the Grosvenor Ambleside Galleria.
On until Jan. 8, West Vancouver. For more information visit the Dundarave Festival site.
The Maltese Reindeer
There might be plenty of riveting shows occurring throughout the city, but there's no better time than now to support the productions being made right on our doorstep. From North Van director Becky Oben comes The Maltese Reindeer, a story that follows Detective Frosty T. Snowman and his assistant Jackie Frost as they investigate the mysterious disappearance of one Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.
Dec. 14 - 31, Deep Cove Stage Society. For more information visit the theatre's website.
Home Alone in Concert
Beloved Christmas classic Home Alone is getting the orchestral treatment on Wednesday and Thursday this week, with renowned composer John Williams at its helm and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra serving up a charming live score. Macaulay Culkin movies not your thing? The VSO is also hosting a festive showing of The Snowman, on Dec. 18.
Dec. 18, The Orpheum. Times, tickets and more information can be found on the VSO's website.
