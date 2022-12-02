With the details of Laurentian University's financial crisis now public, a private member's bill will be introduced to the House of Commons to prevent all public institutions from using the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act when declaring insolvency.
Charlie Angus, the NDP MP for Timmins-James Bay, said in a press conference Thursday that he would be introducing legislation to the House in light of "scathing details" revealed in the Ontario Auditor General's recent report on Laurentian.
"The decision to use the CCAA at Laurentian was without precedent, and it had disastrous consequences," he said. "It's essential that we have legislation in place to ensure that no institution that receives federal or provincial funding can be subject to the (CCAA) if they find themselves in financial difficulty."
On Feb. 1, 2021, Laurentian University publicly declared insolvency and filed for creditor protection under the CCAA, a federal act designed to allow private corporations to restructure their financial affairs under the protection of the court.
The Auditor General's report called the decision to use the act "strategic," allowing the university to duck contractual obligations and ram through massive cuts to academic programming and terminate staff and faculty without severance.
"I've seen the lives of friends and colleagues shattered," said Fabrice Colin, president of the Laurentian University Faculty Association. "I've seen students, once so excited to come study at Laurentian, left stranded and unsure how to complete their studies."
The university also declined assistance from the province and ignored alternative options in favour of the less transparent, less collaborative choice, according to the report.
"The administration had begun considering the CCAA years in advance," said Colin. "They concocted a strategy to use the CCAA to scapegoat faculty and push through the plan for restructuring that would have never passed the university's democratically elected Senate."
Angus's bill will prevent not only universities, but other publicly funded institutions like hospitals from using the CCAA in times of financial turmoil.
"I am introducing this legislation this morning to ensure that institutions funded by the public are protected from the corporate pillage that was inflicted on the students, staff, and supporters at Laurentian," Angus said.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
