Close to 20 acres of land near St. Clair College is on track to become a diverse recreational space for all of Chatham-Kent.
At a recent meeting, municipal council approved a preliminary landscape plan for the so-called "regional park" where residents of all ages can come to play.
Pending further approvals and engagement with user groups, the land, donated by St. Clair College along Bear Line Road, will host a domed tennis facility, 10 pickleball courts, a cricket pitch, an outdoor space designed primarily for rugby, two sport courts, a trail, playground areas, a parking lot and washroom, and maintenance facilities.
According to a report submitted to council, up to $2 million from the C-K's Community Benefit Contribution Reserve will be used to develop the park's first phase. Another $200,000 was allocated in the 2022 budget following a request from the Chatham Tennis Club in 2022 to add to dollars fundraised by the group to build an indoor space for tennis.
Hydro One is also playing a role in the park's creation as part of an agreement the utility made with the municipality last year. For the next decade, Hydro One has committed $1 million annually to Chatham-Kent as part of the Community Benefit Contribution to be used for recreational and cultural purposes. Part of these funds could be earmarked for the park's development
Two deputations regarding the park were presented to council at the Aug. 14 meeting.
One came from Mark Chapados, a local tennis instructor who along with his wife Stephanie, has been leading the bid to build an indoor tennis facility, including initiating fundraising efforts for the project.
"Tennis is growing exponentially," Chapados told council, noting a new tennis dome will benefit players, particularly young players who are forced to stop when cold weather comes.
Chris Ferren of Chatham-Kent Wildcats Basketball also spoke to the matter, saying there is a "desperate need" for indoor spaces, adding the sport is growing in C-K, with more young teams being added each year.
Several councillors praised municipal staff and volunteers for their efforts.
Chatham. Coun. Michael Bondy, an avid tennis player, said the inexpensive sport is growing, noting the facility will be well-received in Chatham-Kent.
"These guys (the Chapados) have done a lot of work over the years, like a lot, really single-handedly got this going," Bondy said.
"Indoor tennis will be a real benefit in our community," he explained, adding many local players drive to Windsor in the winter to keep up their game.
"It's a sport that people play from four to 94."
Mayor Darrin Canniff said the park is "a perfect example of a public-private partnership.
"The community has come together to make this happen," Canniff said, adding that along with the Hydro One funding "wonderful citizens" have stepped up.
"Mark and Stephanie are a great example of that," the mayor said. "They took a dream and made it a reality."
Canniff noted that the services currently in the works for the park are things Chatham-Kent doesn’t have.
When considering the design, Chatham Coun. Marjorie Crew said she hopes youngsters with accessibility issues will be consulted on the playground piece of the development so that "children with mobility issues can have more meaningful play."
The park is located on Bear Line where Dale Drive ends, west of St. Clair College's powerline school. As part of the donation, St. Clair College will be included in the name of the park.