Strathmore High School (SHS) Student, Beth Ostrowski, has been awarded the Scotts Canada Young Gardener Award for her work and contributions to the SHS greenhouse project.
Ostrowski was nominated for the award by her instructor, Cole Hintz, who felt she should be recognized for the work she has put into local horticulture over her time at SHS.
“She has been with us from the beginning when we started to take on a lot of these projects, including doing some work experience with our aquaponic system and doing a couple courses through Lethbridge College,” said Hintz.
The Scotts Canada Young Gardener Award hosted an open nomination process that aims to recognize young Canadian community leaders who show a keen interest in gardening.
Ostrowski said she started gardening at a young age with her family, though found an interest in agriculture are horticulture as she entered high school.
“I like the ground, I like sustainable ways to grow things like aquaponics and hydroponics, they are all very cool,” she said. “My dad started me out on this journey and Mr. Hintz helped me immensely to grow, so it was awesome.”
Ostrowski added when she was informed by Hintz that she had been nominated for the award, she initially did not think much of it.
Hintz said Ostrowski has often been willing to jump in and help out in regards to the greenhouse, regardless of what needed to be done for it.
“She is always willing to chip in … she gave up her time to be there and help with big jobs, small jobs, whatever needed to get done,” he said. “She can usually be found out there on her spare and is always asking if it is open so she can pop in and water things or do a little bit of weeding.”
As a part of the award, Ostrowski will receive recognition through Nutrients for Life and Scotts Canada, as well as receive a swag bag as a prize.
Ostrowski explained she has plans to continue her learning in the fields of agriculture and horticulture as she looks to post-secondary education.
“I am looking at Olds College to take mainly technician classes to learn more about things like watering and fertilizer in all sorts of stuff,” she said.
This summer, Hintz said Ostrowski will also be working with the Junior Forest Rangers to complete a seven-week program in northern Alberta.
SHS will be hosting a grand opening of the greenhouse, June 27 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. to showcase the development.