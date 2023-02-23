The Halton Regional Police Service has arrested four male youths in relation to an Oakville pharmacy robbery.
On the evening of February 3, four young men entered the Pharmasave Pharmacy located at 225 Speers Road and demanded the staff to open store’s safe, while one of the suspects pointed a handgun at an employee. Later the four suspects went behind the counter and stole narcotics and cash before fleeing in a light-coloured SUV. No physical injuries were reported during the exchange.
The police authorities were notified and were provided with the description of suspects’ and their vehicle. As a result of the call, patrol officers attempted to intercept the vehicle, but the suspects didn’t stop the car with intention to flee. However, despite the attempt to escape, the vehicle came to a halt due to the intervention of police vehicles and all four occupants were arrested.
It was revealed that the vehicle being driven by suspects had also been reported stolen from Peel earlier this month on February 2. The four young men booked, have been charged with different violations. A 16-year-old male from Maple, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old from Brampton and a 14-year-old from Toronto have been arrested for being involved in a robbery with firearm, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. The 16-year-old from Maple has also been booked for pointing a firearm, dangerous operation as well as flight from Peace Officer. All four youth were held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Following the search of the vehicle, the police recovered the stolen narcotics, cash and a pellet gun (which is believed to be the weapon used in the robbery).
Police authorities have urged anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216. People can also anonymously reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.