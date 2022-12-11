Hoot Reading and TalentLift Canada have announced that they have received a grant to deliver 3,000 reading lessons to children of newcomer families that have recently arrived from refugee circumstances.
The grant is provided through Scotiabank’s 10-year $500 million initiative to promote economic resilience among disadvantaged groups.
Hoot Reading and TalentLift will be working together to improve literacy, high-school graduation rates, and newcomers’ sense of belonging by delivering the Rising Readers Program,1:1 reading lessons with qualified teachers, to 200 children from newcomer families.
Many migrant and displaced children have faced barriers to accessing education programs and because of this, have been disproportionately impacted by pandemic learning loss.
The Rising Readers program, a statement said, can support newly arrived and formerly displaced children by connecting them with evidence-based reading instruction, an online library, and access to qualified teachers.
Children participating in the program will receive 15 1:1 reading lessons, unlimited access to 2,000+ decodable and leveled texts, and a progress report to help parents and in-school educators build on their child’s reading gains.
“Ensuring that newcomer and refugee families have the tools they need to feel at-home faster is vital to successful social and financial integration,” said Maria Saros, Vice President and Global Head, Social Impact at Scotiabank. “Through ScotiaRISE, we are proud to support Hoot Reading and TalentLift to improve equitable access to experienced teachers, help youth feel at home faster, and improve literacy for new Canadians."
Ahmed Jamal, an Afghan-origin newcomer was asked what he thought about such a program. Father of three and a Milton resident said he looked forward to such an opportunity for his kids. “My kids cannot read or write in English as of yet though if they are to become citizens of Canada and play a role in its society, it is vital for them to learn that. This opportunity may just offer that”, he said.