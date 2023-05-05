WINGHAM – Candidates for the top seat of the Ontario Liberal Party (OLP) paid a visit to Wingham on April 29, introducing themselves to the people of Huron-Bruce and holding a question-and-answer session at the Wingham Golf and Curling Club, hosted by the Huron-Bruce Provincial Liberal Association.
Liberal hopefuls Ted Hsu (MPP, Kingston and the Islands of Eastern Ontario), Adil Shamji (MPP, Don Valley East), Stephanie Bowman (MPP, Don Valley West), and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, (MP, Beaches-East York) worked the room, talking to attendees about their political concerns and speaking about their proposed platforms.
A sea of red filled the conference room at the club, smiling faces and laughter amid soft classical music played by Goderich resident Al Mullin (flugelhorn), Kincardine’s Thales Hunter (guitar), and Southampton’s Mike Grace (bass) and overflowing food tables set the scene for a pleasant afternoon talking politics.
Party members will cast ranked ballots on Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26. Ballot counting and the announcement of round-by-round results will occur on Saturday, Dec. 2, with the OLP’s new leader announced the same day.
The candidate registration deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 5, with an entry fee of $100,000, plus a refundable $25,000 deposit.
The final date to join the Ontario Liberal Party as a student club member, and be eligible to vote in the leadership election, is Tuesday, Sept. 26.
During the leadership election, the party will host at least five debates around the province. Dates and locations for these debates will be announced at a later date.
OLP’s website said, “Selecting our next leader is central to setting the stage for a successful campaign that will end Doug Ford’s disastrous term in office. Join us as we work together to select Ontario’s next premier.”