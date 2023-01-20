The Kanesatake Health Center (KHC) is working to launch a subsidized hot lunch program in local schools, with more details to be worked out in a meeting with the Kanesatake Education Center (KEC) today.
“Food security is an important governance issue, but we were thinking along the lines of where we could help because if our people cannot afford healthy foods, it affects all aspects of their overall health,” said KHC executive director Teiawenhniseráhte Tomlinson.
The $165,000 initiative comes in the wake of spiralling inflation that has padded grocery bills and forced more Kanehsata’kehró:non to make tough choices. Even before the recent surge in food costs, nearly one in two Indigenous children were considered to be at risk of going to school hungry in recent years, according to the Breakfast Club of Canada.
“The hot lunch program has been discussed in the past as a possible avenue to promote healthy eating,” said Tomlinson. “So with the rising cost of food adding yet another hurdle to what could have already been a difficult situation for young families, we explored what we could do to lend a hand in that aspect.”
It is yet to be determined whether the subsidized meals will be free or simply low-cost, but that information will be available soon. Funds will pay for food and for a staff member to assist in the delivery of the program.
“I think it’s a great initiative,” said Elaine Daye, who volunteers at Rotiwennakéhte elementary school and has grandchildren who attend. According to Daye, hot lunches currently cost around $6 and are offered three days a week.“For someone who has two or three children, it can be quite costly,” she said. “Hopefully all parents will take advantage of this.”
While the program will be welcome news for many local families, the aid will not reach children who do not attend Ratihén:te High School or Rotiwennakéhte.
“We understand that some of our youth attend outside schools, and often it’s more difficult to have influence outside of our community services, but we are always attentive to that reality and our team works diligently to support in whatever capacity we are able,” Tomlinson said.
The program, which stems from Jordan’s Principle funding that is geared toward promoting equitability for First Nations children, does not target other vulnerable segments of the community, such as community elders.
“There have been questions from community members regarding the broader scope of food security and understandably so,” said Tomlinson.
While this particular initiative will be managed by the health centre’s Child and Family Services department, which has a limited mandate, the health centre may soon be launching other food security projects that could benefit a wider swath of the community.
Notably, KHC is working toward opening a community food bank, according to Tomlinson. The food bank the KHC operated during the pandemic was shuttered in February 2022 due in large part to insufficient human resources when staff returned to regular duties.