The Province is giving Adelaide Metcalfe 81 percent less money than 10 years ago through the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF) as inflation is increasing costs everywhere.
The purpose of OMPF is to help fund rural municipalities that may have limited sources of revenue compared to their urban neighbours.
A staff report discussed at Dec. 12’s council meeting said the OMPF will be sending $314,000 for Adelaide Metcalfe’s 2023 budget. Last year it was 15 percent higher at $370,300. That is the maximum decrease allowed under the Province’s transition rules.
It was $1.69 million in 2013.
“Unfortunately this shortfall has been picked up by the general tax base,” said treasurer Johnny Pereira, meaning municipal taxes instead of provincial taxes.
“If raising $45,000 on the annual budget equates to a 1 percent tax rate increase, this 81 percent loss in OMPF has resulted in tax rates to increase by 30.5 percent since 2013,” read the report.
CAO Morgan Calvert told council a delegation met with Ontario Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy in January to talk OMPF model and decrease in funding to Adelaide Metcalfe.
“Unfortunately that wasn’t a very productive delegation with the Minister of Finance, and this is why we’re seeing these decreases in our budget in revenues and OMPF and partially our dependence on it because it really feeds our operational budget. This is why it’s so important we continue to plan and drive development into our already targeted development areas like the commercial corridor,” said Calvert.
That commercial corridor on Centre Road by Strathroy has been hampered by litigation after the expiry of the service agreement with Strathroy-Caradoc. New businesses that want to move in cannot get sewer and water service.
“Are municipalities with excellent stewardship being punished?” asked Coun. Garett Kingma regarding the OMPF.
Pereira said all are being affected by the decreases, though he did acknowledge the methodology meant the effect was different for some.
“It’s funny to see some municipalities that are growing are increasing their OMPF funding, where those municipalities that see little growth and have a smaller base like Adelaide Metcalfe are seeing their funds decrease. But I’ll leave that there,” said Pereira.
The Province lists number of households as the first of its key data inputs for OMPF when calculating how much it is granting.
It also lists fiscal circumstance relative to other rural municipalities and gives a number from zero to 10, the lower the number the better fiscal shape they are in. With the people in Adelaide Metcalfe being in overall very good shape by the Province’s main measures of home assessment and median household income, it got a 0.7.
Some growing neighbour communities also got a lot less, while others got more. According to the report, Strathroy-Caradoc is down 14.9 percent to $124,100. Lucan Biddulph is up 6.6 percent to $532,500. Middlesex Centre is down 9.4 percent to $1.17 million. North Middlesex is down 14.5 percent to $720,300. Southwest Middlesex is down 6.7 percent to $930,100.
To bring in more money, waste and recycling bins are going up about 20 percent for each size: $120 for small, $170 medium and $225 large. All residential properties are required to participate in the bin program. This will decrease the operating deficit on waste and recycling services by $25,950, to $95,864.
The Kerwood wastewater operating charge is up $50 to $725, the first increase since being implemented in 2014. The Kerwood wastewater operations department was projected to be in a $55,512 deficit for 2022. The Township will still be in a deficit position in 2023 with this increase.
“Future growth in Kerwood would help utilize the excess capacity and reduce the burden on the tax base,” said treasurer Pereira.