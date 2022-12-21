At Monday night’s regular council meeting (Dec. 19), Mulgrave’s CAO David Gray announced the date for the special election: Saturday, March 4, 2023.
The special election was called to fill the Town of Mulgrave council seat left vacant upon the resignation of councillor Tanya Snow-Keeling earlier this month.
In other business, council passed second reading of amendments to the fire prevention by-law. CAO Gray, upon reading the amendment motion, said council appreciated the suggestions from the Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department in formulating the changes to the by-law.
Amendments to the fire prevention by-law will come into effect after notice of the changes are published in local media outlets and on the Town of Mulgrave website — an estimated date of Dec. 28.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.